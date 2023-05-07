CWI organizes a series of Coach Development Workshops for regional coaches





ST. Johns, Antigua Cricket West Indies (CWI) recently hosted a series of seven Coach Development Workshops specifically for coaches of all regional age group teams and the senior women’s teams. The workshops took place in March and April with the main aim of strengthening the ties between all key regional trajectory coaches and with the CWI High Performance team. In addition, the workshops aimed to provide the coaches with ongoing Coach Development opportunities to promote the best possible development environments for the talented players across the region. Sessions include a mix of on-field and classroom sessions on a range of topics including CWI online Athlete Management Systems (AMS), Individual Player Plan (IPP) upskilling sessions, batting against spin, developing tactical awareness through game sense scenarios, CWI High Insights into performance programs, program/game planning, elite talent identification and development. CWI Coach Development Manager, Chris Brabazon said:

The groups of coaches participated in a series of online workshops leading up to their respective tournaments, with personal development conversations taking place throughout the tournament. All workshops were facilitated by CWI High Performance Unit staff including Jimmy Adams (CWI Director of Cricket), Graeme West (CWI High Performance Manager), Chris Brabazon (CWI Coach Development Manager), Steve Liburd and Rohan Nurse (CWI Talent Pathway managers). . This initiative is part of CWI’s Cricket First strategic plan to invest in building coaching depth and quality across the region, recognizing the critical role coaches play in developing cricketing skills across all age groups and abilities. It offers coaches the opportunity to further learn and develop contemporary coaching philosophies and techniques so that they can thrive at the various stages of the West Indies Cricket Pathway. The following Coach Development Workshops will take place in St Kitts during the upcoming West Indies Women’s Regional Tournaments, the CG United Super50 and the T20 Blaze. In the past three years, CWI has accredited more than 1,000 new coaches in the region, ranging from foundation courses to Level 3. For more information on CWI’s Coach Development Program, visit https://www.windiescricket.com/news/ coaching /

