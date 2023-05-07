Women’s tennis drops to top North Carolina in NCAA





CHAPEL HILL, NC – The 33rd-ranked Old Dominion women’s tennis team saw its season come to an end on Saturday with a 4-0 loss at top-flight North Carolina on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In doubles, North Carolina took the winning line two and three with a 6–2 count. Tatsiana Sasnouskaja And Sophia Johnson were even 4-4 and 15-0 in their game when the Tar Heels got the team point. The Tar Heels won on lines two, five and six to take the win and advance to the Super Regionals next weekend. in singles, Tatsiana Sasnouskaja took the first set from Reese Brantmeier in eighth and was 3-3 when the game ended. Shah Biran took the first set against Carson Tanguilig in 28th 7-6 (7-5) and lost 3-0 in the second as the match ended. “Obviously disappointed not to win today. We wanted to be on the other side,” ODU Head Coach said Dominic Manila . “Hats off to North Carolina, they played a great game from start to finish. They made no secret of why they are the number one team in the country. We did a great job and it’s been a great season for this group of Monarchs. To get to this point is admirable and I want to thank everyone who helped us get to this point.” Old Dominion finished the season winning 14 of their last 15 games and clinched their first Sun Belt Conference title with a victory over JMU. They won their third consecutive conference title and advanced to their fourth straight NCAA tournament. Tennis match results

Old Dominion vs. North Carolina

5/6/2023 in Chapel Hill, NC

#1 North Carolina 4, #33 Old Dominion 0

Singles competition

1. #33 Tatsiana Sasnouskaja vs. #8 Reese Brantmeier (NC) 7-5, 3-3 unfinished

2. #1 Fiona Crawley (NC) defeats. Sophia Johnson (ODU-W) 6-1, 6-3

3. Shah Biran (ODU) vs. #28 Carson Tanguilig (NC) 7-6 (7-5), 0-3, Unfinished

4. #35 Abbey Forbes (NC) vs. Alesya Yakubovich (ODU-W) 6-4, 4-4, unfinished

5. #100 Reilly Tran (NC) final Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU-W) 6-4, 6-1

6. #38 Defeats Anika Yarlagadda (NC). Allison Isaacs (ODU-W) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Fiona Crawley/Abbey Forbes (NC) vs. #42 Tatsiana Sasnouskaja / Sophia Johnson (ODU-W) 4-4, unfinished

2. Defeats Elizabeth Scotty/Carson Tanguilig (NC). Allison Isaacs /Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU-W) 6-2

3. Defeats Reese Brantmeier/Reilly Tran (NC). Alesya Yakubovich / Shah Biran (ODU-W) 6-2

Match Notes:

Old Reign 19-5; National ranking #33

North Carolina 31-1; National ranking #1

Order of Finish: Doubles (3.2); Singles (2,6,5)

T-2:00

