Yahoo DFS Hockey: Picks on Sunday

After a few days with just one NHL game scheduled, Sunday kicks things up a notch with three games with the first starting at 3:30 PM EDT. These are the players you should target and avoid for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Frederick AndersenCAR at NJD ($29): Andersen has started this postseason three times and conceded only one goal each time. It helps that he plays behind the defense that finished first in number of shots allowed and second in penalty-kill percentage. And so far, the Canes have kept the Devils in check in this series. I expect that to continue.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ilya SamsonovTOR at FLA ($29): The Panthers managed to score against the Bruins, who set the pace of the competition in GAA by a wide margin. Samsonov was also unable to resist this sweltering attack. He also struggled on the road this season – including the playoffs – with a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage.

CENTRE

Wyatt JohnstonDAL aan SEA ($17): This isn’t just because Johnston scored a goal and assisted in Game 2. He also registered three points and 20 shots from his last three appearances, and as a rookie has scored 24 goals this season. That’s impressive! Less impressive? Philipp Grubauer’s .895 save percentage during the regular season, and the fact that he has allowed four goals in every game this series.

CENTER TO AVOID

Matty BeniersSEA vs DAL ($14): Benier’s 19 season went even better than Johnston’s, and he will probably win the Calder. However, his postseason was lackluster and he was held without a point and a shot through Game 2. Jake Oettinger was stellar in the playoffs with a 2.31 GAA and .921 save percentage over eight appearances.

WING

Jamie BennDAL aan SEA ($22): Benn only scored one goal in the playoffs, but provided five assists. He also has 22 pucks aimed at the net, so that equates to a shooting percentage of 4.5. Benn just needs some puck luck, and he faces a goalie in Grubauer who recorded a .895 save percentage.

Seth JarvisCAR at NJD ($18): Jarvis skates on Sebastian Aho’s wing and it pays off with five points and 17 shots from his last five games. Freshman goaltender Akira Schmid had a decent postseason, but has been retired in two games in a row.

WINGS TO AVOID

Tim MeierNJD vs CAR ($23): The Devils traded for Meier to put them over the top in the playoffs. Instead, he finds himself skating minutes into the third line. The former Shark has zero – yes, zero – points in the postseason. Now Meier must face the Canes and their second best GAA

Eat LuostatinsFLA vs. TOR ($14): Luostarinen quietly scored 17 goals and 26 assists this season. It’s hard to score if you don’t put pucks on the net, and he’s made just six in seven appearances, including three in one game.

DEFENSE

Brent BrandsCAR at NJD ($23): Burns has not scored a point in his last four games, but he still has five assists in the playoffs. He still has 32 shots fired at the net and should eventually find the scoresheet if he keeps doing that. That feels especially true as Burns has averaged 3:52 per game with the extra man during the postseason.

Morgan RillyTOR at FLA ($21): That four-assist game against the Lightning really got Rielly into a groove as he is currently riding a seven game point streak. Sergei Bobrovsky has made some great saves, but he still posted a 3.24 GAA and .909 save percentage as a playoff starter.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Dougie HamiltonNJD vs AUTO ($23): Hamilton in particular has been thwarted by his former team. In the first two games of this series, he scored no points and only two shots. As mentioned earlier, Carolina finished first in shots allowed. Hamilton could be in for a long streak, or a short streak if the Canes can close it out quickly.

Vincent DunnSEA vs DAL ($17): Dunn has provided an assist in the first two games of the series, but that puts him back on track considering only one point from the previous 10 appearances. Oettinger has posted a 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage this season so he could take Dunn off the scoresheet again on Sunday.