Clinical Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs
for Gujarat titans.
Gujarat Titans got their first wicket against Lucknow Super Giants thanks to Rashid Khan’s stunning catch. Lucknow Super Giants reached 92/1 after 9 overs, Quinton de Kock batted on 38 from 22, Deepak Hooda batted on 3 from 3. They have to chase 288, Mohit Sharma gave GT first big break.
Lucknow Super Giants started their chase in sublime fashion, they reached 64/0 after 5 overs and needed 228 to win, Kyle Mayers hit on 36 from 19, Quinton de Kock hit on 24 from 11. LSG reached 72/0 after 6 overs. Gujarat Titans looking for their first wicket.
Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten 94-run knock to lead Gujarat Titans to 227/2 against Lucknow Super Giants. David Miller scored 21 from 12, Hardik Pandya scored 25 runs, while Wriddhiman Saha hit 81 from 43 balls. Avesh Khan took one wicket while Mohsin also took one scalp, Lucknow needing 228 to win.
Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya tried to take Gujarat Titans past 200 runs, Gill hit 72 from 38, Hardik Pandya hit 25 from 14. Gujarat Titans 184/2 after 16 overs.
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha helped Gujarat Titans reach 142/0 after 12 overs, Gill scored fifty, Saha hit 81 off 42 balls. Gill hit on 51 off 30 balls as they dominated the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers.
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill gave Gujarat Titans a superb start after being invited to bat first. Saha hit a fifty in 20 balls helping Gujarat Titans to 78/0 after 6 overs, Shubman played second fiddle, GT got off to a sensational start in the power play.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya won the coin toss and opted to bowl first, the LSG captain revealed that Naveen-ul-Haq will not play, but Quinton de Kock will start for the first time in the IPL 2023 season, Swapnil Singh will be making his LSG debut. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said he wanted to bat first and with Joshua Little back for international duty with Ireland, Alzarri Joseph enters GT’s playing XI.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans will look to consolidate their position at the top of the table when they take on the third-seeded Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon. The match pits the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal against each other. The latter will continue to lead Lucknow as KL Rahul has been officially ruled out of the IPL with a thigh injury and will soon undergo surgery. They will be looking for an away win as they enter the match after losing a low-scoring affair to Royal Challengers Bangalore last week.
In their previous two matches, the batting unit disappointed as the Lucknow side was unable to chase or put totals over 130 on the board. They have blown hot and cold this season. While they have put on impressive performances on the one hand, they also have a self-destruct button, which goes off. LSG have no shortage of talent in their line-up, but the inconsistent form of their hitters hurts the team.
They have named experienced Karun Nair as Rahul’s replacement. Coming Sunday LSG will have to be at their best against a formidable GT bowling attack. In the absence of pacer Mark Wood, the Afghan fast Naveen-ul-Haq has picked wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra have led the LSG spin division well.
The Titans, on the other hand, are coming off a morale boosting nine wicket win against Rajasthan Royals where all their wards fired at once. The Gujarat bowlers have lived up to their top billing. Led by veteran pacemaker Mohammed Shami and the wily Rashid Khan, they have rarely failed this season.
Irish medium pacer Josh Little and Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed have also impressed in their debut season. The batters, who had a bad day against Delhi Capitals, came back with a vengeance in the final game to decimate the target of 119 runs in 13.5 overs.
The goal will be to continue the good run in the business end of the tournament.
(with PTI inputs)
