Michigan contacts former MSU WR Keon Coleman in transfer portal





According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, the Michigan Wolverines have contacted a familiar face in the former transfer portal Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Keon Coleman. Former Michigan State WR Keon Coleman tells me he’s heard of these 59 schools since entering the Transfer Portal The 64 215 WR has 2 more years of suitability. One of the best available players in the Portal Rankings Where should he go? pic.twitter.com/ZKWD4Qat9v Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 7, 2023 Unsurprisingly, another 58 schools have reached out to the six-foot, 400-pound Louisiana athletic freak. Some of them are Georgia, Penn State, Oklahoma, LSU, Our ladyOregon and lots of other great programs. Coleman is one of the top players still in the portal after entering his name just before the deadline last week. He was fully expected to lead the Spartans in receiving this season, as he did last season with 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns, all team-highs. Jim Harbaugh and his staff are more than likely just doing their due diligence on this one. It’s highly unlikely he’ll transfer to Michigan, as he’s a former Spartan, but it’s at least great to see the Wolverines throw their hats in the ring for a top player available. You can only say no if you ask, so I’m a Michigan fan looking to connect with these types of players now and in the future. Regardless of whether Coleman comes to Michigan or not, the Wolverines have a solid team of wideouts heading into the 2023 season. Cornelius Johnson (32 catches, 499 yards, six touchdowns in 2022) and Roman Wilson (25, 376, four) are the expected starters, with sophomore Tyler Morris, Darrius Clemons and show jumping star Peyton OLeary also expected to play a role this year. Meanwhile, Coleman is visiting Florida state this weekend, so the Seminoles could be a team to look out for. The Chestnut Tigers makes sense too, considering they just landed his former quarterback in Payton Thorne and are looking to revamp their offense this offseason under new head coach Hugh Freeze. That is expected of him visit Auburn later today too.

