Steamboat girls’ tennis qualifies 5 lines for the state championship





Steamboat Springs girls’ tennis sends five of seven lines to the state championship after an impressive performance at the 3A Regional Tournament in Grand Junction on Friday, May 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today Five lines of the Steamboat Springs girls’ tennis team have progressed through the 3A Regional Tournament and will compete in the Colorado High School Activities Association Tennis State Championship. At the regional competitions on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5 in Grand Junction, all seven Steamboat lines medaled, with the Sailors taking two bronze, four silver, and one gold medal. The success is a complete turnaround from last season for head coach Bill Conway, who has a young group of athletes who have continued to exceed all expectations. “Last year we didn’t field a whole team, and that speaks volumes for the freshman class,” said Conway. “The upperclassmen guide these children and bring them with them. This is such a fun group to coach.” Freshman Lucia Del Haya dominated her way through No. 1 singles, setting up a clinic against Vail Christian senior Annika Iverson in the first place match. Conway is most impressed with the way Del Haya has matured as a player in recent months. He consistently tips off looking for tendencies in opponents and finding a weakness and Del Haya did just that to become a regional champion. “To watch her and listen to all the coaching we’ve done with her over time and to be able to analyze and execute a player is just amazing at 14 years old,” said Conway. Get the top stories delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter Competing in a playoff for second place, Junior Grace Brice lost the first set and got three match points before coming back to win the match and advance to the state championships. The three Steamboat pairings being pushed forward include the No. 1 doubles team of juniors Evan Quinn and Kelsey Norland, No. 2 doubles junior Amanda Dietrich and freshman Evan Quinn, and the No. 3 team of senior Kayla O’ Brien and college freshman Leslie Jiménez. The state competition starts on Thursday, May 11 and runs through Saturday, May 13. Conway hopes to resolve any final issues in the coming days before the team heads to Colorado Springs on Wednesday, May 10. He has seen improvement from every line and expects great things to come. His girls are ready to battle. “This team is great in character and performance,” said Conway. “If you look at the last two weeks, we came eighth in state in 3A as a team and then in the individual side, we send five lines of seven to play state.” To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email [email protected]

