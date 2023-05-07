St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde optimistic ahead of 2023 Fresh Dairy USSSA Games





Overview: St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde is ready to compete and win the trophy. We want to represent the country again at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Rwanda. The players have trained well and are ready, said head teacher Joseph Kamya. Competition : Fresh Dairy USSSA 2023 Games

: 7 15 Be able to Location: Mbarara city (Mbarara High School & Ntare School) St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde delegation headed to Mbarara town ahead of the 2023 Fresh Dairy USSSA Games on Sunday 7th May. The team (basketball boys) was officially flagged for the head teacher Joseph Kamya. Kamya urged the players to work together solidly with the main goal of winning the championship and securing the highly anticipated slot at the 2023 East African Games in Rwanda. St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde is ready to compete and win the trophy. We want to represent the country again at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Rwanda. The players have trained well and are ready said Kamya. Josepp Kamya, Headteacher St Cyprian High School, Kyabakadde The team’s head coach Zayed Yahaya and captain Hakim Abdul are also excited and eager to perform to their best expectations during the national games. We injected countless hours into training. The players are physically and mentally ready for the job, revealed Yahaya, who also led the team last year. Hakim Abdul, the basketball captain for St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde When we leave, we are already prepared. We have a goal to qualify for East Africa and we leave the rest to God. We are all set for the job, skipper Abdul said. St Cyprian Kyabakadde was in Group C alongside Kibuli SS, Elite High School Entebbe, Mbale SS, St Henrys College Kitovu, Kiira College Butiki, St Josephs Vocational School and a latecomer. Other groups: Group A: Group A boys has Buddo SS, Nyakasura School, Ndejje SS, Kyambogo College School, Seeta High School A-Level Campus, Mvara SS and Mbogo Mixed School. Group B: Group B has the hosts Mbarara High School, Ssaku SS, Hope SS Nakirebe, St Josephs College Layibi, Amazima School and Aga Khan International School. Group D: Bethel Covenant School, Kings College Buddo, Kabalega SS, Kabalega SS, Kisubi Mapeera, Bugema Adventist School, Seroma Christian High School and Janan SS are the best schools in Group D Girls: Group A: Group A for the girls has St Marys Kitende, Kakira SS, Sacred Heart Mushanga, Janan SS, St Marys Rusorooza, Seeta High School Mukono, Iganga SS and latecomer 3. Group B: Group B has Buddo SS, Lubiri SS, Holycross Lake View, Hana International School, Tororo Girls, Exodus College Wakiso and 2 latecomers. Group C: Nabisunsa Girls School belongs to the girls in group C. Others are Trinity College Nabingo, Hope Secondary Beer, Nabumali High School, St Maria Goreett Katende, Kyebambe Girls, Immaculate Heart Nakibare and Naalya SS Lugazi. Group D: In group D there is St Noa Girls School, Jinja SS, Seroma Christian High School, Mt St Marys College Namagunga, Kibuli SS, MaryHill High School, Ndejje SS and a latecomer 1. In addition to basketball, the games in the city of Mbarara will also feature tennis (boys and girls), table tennis (boys and girls), badminton (boys and girls), field hockey (boys and girls) and girls’ soccer. Related

