Women’s Golf ready for NCAA Regional Play on Monday





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania women’s golf team will try to keep the momentum going this week as the Quakers compete Monday through Wednesday in the NCAA’s Palm Beach Regional. Hosted by Florida Atlantic University (FAU), the three-day, 54-hole event is played on the par-72 Champion course at the PGA National Resort Palm Beach. The top five teams and lowest individual from a non-advance team advance to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship, which takes place May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. This is the first year that the NCAA women’s field will have 30 teams, an expansion of 24 before, and 156 golfers will participate in the championship compared to 147 before. This will be Penn’s second postseason appearance in women’s golf, the other coming in 2010. The Quakers earned the NCAA regional bid by winning the Ivy League Championship team title April 21-23 at Century Country Club in Purchase , NY. to wire in winning the event, beating second-place Harvard by four strokes. NCAA PALM BEACH REGIONAL INFORMATION

PGA National Resort Palm Beach in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (par 72; 6,312 yards) The Field, by seed (arrangement in parentheses) LSU (3), Texas (10), Northwest (15), UCF (19), Duke (28), Michigan State (34) California (39), Arkansas (45), Alabama (49), South Florida (57 ), Penn (101), Quinnipiac (145) Penn’s lineup

Susan Xiao (Sr.) Second Team All-Ivy | t-10th at Ivy League Championship (72-81-79232, +16)

76.3 batting average through 10.5 spring tournament rounds

Selina Li (Sr.) Second Team All-Ivy | t-10th at Ivy League Championship (80-79-73232, +16)

76.5 batting average through 10.5 spring tournament rounds

Natalie Cao (So.) Second Team All-Ivy | 6th at Ivy League Championship (75-75-79229, +13)

74.2 batting average through 8.5 spring tournament rounds

Julie Shin (fr.) Second Team All-Ivy | t-10th at Ivy League Championship (75-84-73232, +16)

77.9 batting average through 10.5 spring tournament rounds

Bridget O’Keefe (fr.) First Team All-Ivy | 3rd at Ivy League Championship (74-72-78224, +8)

75.8 batting average through 10.5 spring tournament rounds

Abigail Wiranatha (Sr.) – REPLACEMENT 81.6 batting average through 5 spring tournament rounds #FightOnPenn

