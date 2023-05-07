IPL 2023: MS Dhoni says Matheesha Pathirana should never play Test cricket





MS Dhoni praised Matheesha Pathirana of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for his disciplined bowling against Mumbai Indians (MI) but has warned the Sri Lankan to stay away from test cricket. The youngster was at his best when he took three wickets, including that of set batsman Nehal Wadhera, in his four overs and conceded just 15 runs to limit MI to just 139 in the first innings. CSK stormed to victory with six wickets in hand and over two overs left to boost their net run rate. What did MS Dhoni say about Matheesa Pathirana? After winning one against CSK’s bitter rivals, Dhoni praised the man of the match, Pathirana, but also warned him not to play too much cricket and to focus on ICC trophies. People who don’t have very clean action batsmen have a hard time choosing them. And in a format where you have to go after the bowler, it becomes very difficult. That’s based on just the action part and not the pace and variations he bowls with. He has consistency that makes him really special, he said. What is important is to keep an eye on how much cricket he plays. “Personally, I think he is not someone who should play a lot of red-ball cricket, not even come close. Even white-ball cricket, he should play as few ODIs as possible. Only play the ICC tournaments, because he is not one he will change a lot this is what he will do so you can always use him in crucial moments. But make sure he is fit and available for all ICC tournaments and he will be a great asset to Sri Lanka. Not to mention, he is a very young boy. Last time he came he was very skinny but he has added muscle and is stronger. I have a feeling he will serve in Sri Lankan cricket for a long time, but he needs to keep an eye on how much he bowls, he suggested. ! A remarkable delivery from Pathirana to fire the well set Wadhera #TATAIPL | #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/G9N2m6BeYQ Indian Premier League (@IPL) May 6, 2023 What did MS Dhoni say about CSK’s performance against MI? It was a crucial game for the simple reason that if you see the middle part of the score table, it’s well stacked, Dhoni said. What we saw in T20 is that you may be playing good cricket but you are having a bad day because the opponent is playing brilliant cricket. So you must have that pillow. That’s why this win was important. We can’t get comfortable with it as the center has nearly five six teams around the same points and a few of them will play against each other as the tournament progresses. That’s why I thought this game was very crucial and the results weren’t in our favor in the last few games either. It’s good to be on the winning side, Dhoni said. CSK is currently second in the table with 13 points from 11 matches and boasts a healthy net run rate of +0.409. When will CSK play next? CSK returns home to action against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

