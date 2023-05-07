USFL Schedule Week 4: What Football Games Are On Today? TV channels, times, scores





For the first time in 2023, the USFL will take center stage in the football world this weekend. The XFL is in the middle of a bye week ahead of the championship game in San Antonio on May 13 and the NFL Draft is all wrapped up, meaning the USFL is the only show in town. All the action kicks off in Detroit on Saturday before transferring to Canton, Ohio on Sunday. So far, the first four weeks of the season have seen some exciting finishes – most recently with a last-second touchdown by Houston to beat Memphis. Will it stick with Week 4 and finally grab the attention of football fans? MORE: Watch USFL Games Live With Fubo (Free Trial) Here’s everything you need to know about the USFL Week 4 schedule. USFL Schedule Week 4: What games are on today? Saturday May 6 Results Place Houston Gamblers 41Philadelphia Stars 16 Detroit Memphis Showboats 29Michigan Panthers 10 Detroit Sunday May 7 matchup Kick Off (ET) Place TV channel New Orleans Breakers vs New Jersey Generals 3 p.m Canton NBC/peacock, Fubo Birmingham Stallions vs. Pittsburgh Maulers 6:30 pm Canton FS1, Fubo MORE: USFL Odds, Picks, Week 4 Predictions: Generals, Panthers Among Top Bets Week 4 USFL games TV channels, live streams Each of this weekend’s four USFL games will be broadcast nationally. Saturday’s games will be shown on Fox and NBC, while Sunday’s games will be split between NBC and FS1. Streaming options for all games include Peacock for the NBC games and Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers. Saturday May 6 Gamblers (1-2) vs Stars (1-2) Kick-off: 1 p.m. ET

Fox Live stream: Fubo It’s a 1-2 team battle at Ford Field as the Houston Gamblers take on the Philadelphia Stars. Houston rallied to take his first win in Week 3 after nearly blowing the lead they had built. With 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Kenji Bahar threw a touchdown pass to secure the win, 30-26. On the other hand, Philadelphia got off to a fast start this season with a win in Week 1, but fell victim to a loss in the next two games. The Stars will try to get back on track as the halfway point of the season approaches. Showboats (0-3) vs. Panthers (2-1) Kick-off: 19:30 Dutch time

NBC Live stream: Peacock, Fubo The Showboats have been anything but this season, unless you look at them in the same light as the Titanic. They have been beaten 99-51 in three games. Can they get rid of the schneid in week 4? It won’t be an easy task against a stingy Panthers defense that has allowed the second fewest points in the league. Sunday May 7 Breakers (3-0) vs. Generals (2-1) Kick-off: 3 p.m. ET

NBC Live stream: Peacock, Fubo Sunday’s action kicks off on NBC with a game between division leaders – the New Orleans Breakers and New Jersey Generals. The Big Easy’s team has lit up the leaderboard so far this season, averaging 35 points per game, and getting better each week. New Jersey has won two of the past three, making this game worth watching this weekend. Stallions (2-1) vs. Maulers (1-2) Kick-off: 6:30 p.m. ET

FS1 Live stream: Fubo Week 4 in Canton concludes with the Birmingham Stallions against the Pittsburgh Maulers. So far, Steel City are by far the lowest scoring team in the league with 13 points per game, but are sticking around in games thanks to a good defense. Birmingham owns the second highest scoring offense – second only to their New Orleans counterparts. In a battle of attack versus defense, it will be interesting to see how this one goes.

