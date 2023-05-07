Punahou captures national tennis team titles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Injuries and illness couldn’t stop Payton Jim On.

The Punahou junior overcame a shoulder injury and a lingering quad injury to overwhelm Mid-Pacific’s Andre Ajed 6-2, 6-0 to win the boys’ title at the HMSA/HHSAA Tennis State Championships on Saturday in Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional park.

The title is a second in a row for Jim On, who recently recovered from a bout of stomach flu when he lost 12 pounds.

I feel pretty good. It was not my best tournament, I would say, he said. It’s a lot of adversity, but just trusting myself and learning how to trust my game was really important to winning this year.

He dealt with the pain by getting treatment, especially for his shoulder.

I was really stunned. I didn’t know how I was going to play this week. I went to the trainers of Punahou. I trust them. They’re really good, said Jim On. They have really good technology. It really helped.

Punahou coach Ikaika Jobe was not surprised by Jim Ons end of the season.

Paytons is an incredibly hard worker and has planned his season well. Some things are just out of your control, but he rested when he had to and worked when the opportunity presented itself, Jobe said. He takes his physical training very seriously.

Ajed entered the state championships as ILH champion after beating Jim On for the fourth time in as many games this spring. However, Ajed also had two heavy matches of a total of five hours in the sun on Friday. He had a 4-6, 6-3 (5) victory over fifth-seeded Iori Furuhara of Waiakea in the quarterfinals, then rallied for a 6-7 (4), 6-0 (6) victory over fourth-placed Brandon. Ramos from Punahou in the semifinals.

Mid-Pacific has never let a boy win the state singles title, and Ajed was only the second to make it to the final.

I don’t want to make excuses for today and yesterday. To be honest, I just feel like he was a better player today, Ajed said. He played much better than me. I tried to hang on by grinding it out with him a bit, but he seemed to have the better rally tolerance. Nothing really about yesterday. He just played better today.

Jim On has, as it were, brought his faith to life.

I played pretty well in (ILH) tournaments. He always beat me (this year). He possessed me, he said. I had a little bit of nerves, like do I have what it takes? I made sure to focus on myself. Often I get caught up in what he’s doing, but today I said, ‘I’ll play well and see what happens. I was able to execute many strategies, I just imagined playing against him all week.

Punahou repeated as the girls’ and boys’ team champions. The boys collected 31 points while Iolani got 11.

The team has many players who have not played in states, but that is unique. They push each other to get better. That’s how the depth gives us an advantage, Jobe said. They bonded well as a team.

For Punahou it is the second state title in a row. Jobe also coached the Buffanblu to a championship in 2016, his first season as a boys coach.

The Buffanblu girls finished with 23 points, followed by Iolani (13) and Mililani (11). This is their 19th straight state title and third straight under Jason Oliver.

Elise Wong, the No. 2 seed, upset No. 1 Julia Visaya of Iolani 7-5, 6-2.

I think there was a moment when the whole team erupted in cheers, Wong said. It felt really good. Julia gained momentum and my team was always behind me.

Visaya recently won the ILH title.

The nice thing about tennis is that every day is different. It’s just whoever shows up that day with a better game. Julia played very, very tough. It could have gone either way today, but it turned out to be me, said Wong, a junior.

Wong, like Jim On in the boys division, defended her state championship.

Last year I went in as the underdog. I was the first seed, but I was up against a girl who had already beaten me twenty times, Wong said. ILH really opened my eyes because Julia came out really loud. I couldn’t take anything for granted.

Top-seeded Jazlyn Miyamura and Arissa Dang of Mililani won the girls’ doubles title, marking the first time an OIA team had taken the crown since Leilehua in 1999. Miyamura and Dang defeated second-seeded Harley Wolters and Sophia Woofter of Punahou with 6-0, 6-4.

We didn’t really play together during the regular season. I think our coaches were experimenting and trying to prepare for the OIA team finals, but after that we practiced almost every day, Dang said.

We were all super focused. At first she pointed something out to me and I completely blocked her, Miyamura said.

I tried to lighten the mood. She was so serious, Dang said.

Tsubasa Okada and Tanner Ige of Punahou, who teamed up to defeat the duo of Kawelo Tsuneyoshi and Gervase Ngo of Iolani 6-3, 6-1, defended their boys’ doubles title. Okada is a senior and Ige is a sophomore.

Those guys have a certain energy about them. They are incredible together. They were also undefeated in the California (All-American Nationals) tournament, Jobe said.