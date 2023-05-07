How close are the Wild to being true Stanley Cup contenders? -Minnesota Wilderness

The athletic done a study in the common themes every Stanley Cup champion has had. It’s not perfect, but in general teams tend to have the following when it comes to roster makeup.

An elite center that ranks among the best in the league

An elite winger who is among the best in the league

Two more top wingers to play in the top six

A first class center to play behind your alien center

Two more very good top six players to play in the middle six

An elite two-way No. 1 defender

Another No. 1 caliber defender to play behind your first

Another defender with a top pair to place with one of the other guys with a top pair

Another high-end defender who can be effective on the third pair

A goalkeeper who belongs to the best in the league or at least belongs to the top 10

These are more or less all the requirements for building a Stanley Cup champion. You don’t need to have all of these pieces in place, but the more you have, the better.

This is an overview of what the Wild currently has.

Forward

Elite center – ???

Top line center – Joel Eriksson I

Elite winger – Kirill Kaprizov

Top shelf winger – Matt Boldy

Top shelf winger – ???

Top-six striker – Matt Zucarello

Top-six striker -Marcus Johansson

Defenders

Elite defender – ???

No. 1 defender – Jared Spurgeon

Top Pair Defender -Jonas Brodin

Top Pair Defender – ???

Keepers

Elite goalkeeper -Philip Gustavsson

After signing Johansson again, they can join him as the second attacker in the top six. Eriksson Ek fills the role of top line center to play behind the TBA elite center. Kaprizov is the superstar winger and Boldy is the best winger. Zuccarello can still reach that level as long as he is with Kaprizov. We saw Father Time catch up to him a bit at the end of last season, so we can see this potentially becoming an issue.

Spurgeon is a damn good blueliner. But is he among the best in the NHL going into its 34-year season? Probably not. Brodin can play on any team’s top pair, and he’s among the best in the show at knocking out opposing threats. Brodin should have no problem cracking a team’s top four, and his smooth style of play should translate as he ages. Those two pillars can in any case be completed in the coming years.

Assuming the Wild can re-sign him for a reasonable dollar amount, Gustavsson will be the starting goaltender next season. Marc-Andre Fleury talked about how he wants to come back to Minnesota even if he has the backup role. For now, as long as Gustavsson’s play wasn’t a fluke this year, I’d consider him a top-notch goaltender. Look at the stats and the charts, everything. Filip Gustavsson was an elite puck-stopper for the Minnesota Wild last year.

The Wilds are therefore still missing:

Elite center

Top shelf winger

Elite defender

Top Pair Defender

Shocker, the Wild needs a top center. Yes. We’ve heard it all before. That’s not a new problem. Elite complete two-way defenders are hard to come by, this will be a hurdle for Minnesota to overcome. As for the top winger, the top pair defender, and maybe even, *gasp* the elite center, the Wild is in luck. They have solutions to many of these problems.

Marco Rossi is Minnesota’s center prospect. He could play a role in the top-6 and thrive if they give him the chance. Place it next to Kaprizov and watch the sparks fly. He may not be an instant point-per-game player like Boldy and Kaprizov. But with patience he could still get there.

The Wild has a plethora of intriguing options to fill in the top winger spot. Adam Beckman, Sammy Walker, Liam Ohgren and Danila Yurov. Choose your favourite. Not all of these guys will reach their full potential and make an impact in the NHL. But if they get legitimate shots to develop in North America, they all have skills that can fulfill that top class winger.

Beckman had a great year with the Iowa Wild and looks ready to take the next step if given the right opportunity. Going to showcase his talents for Team USA at the IIHF World Championships, Walker was one of Iowa’s most prolific forwards. He also didn’t fall out of place in the few NHL games he played.

Ohgren absolutely lit up Allsvenskan, having a monster postseason (13 points in 17 games) and playing on his team’s top line. Ohgren’s postseason point totals were among the best in the league. Yurov was dominant against lesser competition in Russia. When he took to the ice for his KHL team, he was very effective. However, Yurov rarely arrived to play due to the KHL’s pressure on young NHL prospects not to leave Russia.

While I don’t think Brock Faber will be a true elite defender, he is legit. He showed how good he was in his limited sample size with the Wild in the playoffs. He was arguably the best defender they had on the ice. Faber will play a top-four role next season. Assuming the Spurgeon and Middleton pairing stays intact, Faber and Brodin would make one of the toughest shutdown pairings in the league.

So the one thing the Wild is missing and they don’t have a real plan for is the Elite, the best of the best defender. While prospects like Carson Lambos, Dameon Hunt and David Spacek are all promising, it is unlikely that any of them will develop into an elite defender. Calen Addison is too one-dimensional to really thrive in the role of an anchoring defender. Addison is good at what he does and should be playing for Minnesota, but he’s not the one to tick that box.

The Wild may need to be aggressive and try to take over their top defender from another organization. If they’re unlucky and hit a home run in the draft, their only hope is the trade or free agent route.

Teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators and Vegas Golden Knights all went after their guys through trades or free agency. Colorado was aggressive and made a move for Devon Toews. That worked wonderfully. Ottawa swung a trade for Jakob Chychrun, and he could be a mainstay of their defense for years to come. Vegas went out and signed Alex Pietrangelo to help lead their defensive effort. Their aggressive moves have helped their respective teams strengthen their defenses and add another piece to the Stanley Cup puzzle.

Still only one catch. There aren’t many trailblazing defenders available in free agency this year, and Minnesota wouldn’t have the money even if it did. The cap-strapped Wild also has minimal options in the trading market, as the most impactful top defender costs a pretty penny.

The Wild is in a great spot. There are teams that have much less than them. But with so many prospects, anything can happen. Be patient with this team. They may lose some of the guys they’ve now completed the list, but don’t worry, the internal options are there to try and tick the boxes for the Wild.

All statistics and data via Natural stat trick And Hockey DB.