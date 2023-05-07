Sports
Two-time defending champion Swiatek leads the list
The WTA 1000 clay-court events continue on the Hologic WTA Tour with next week’s Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. On Sunday, the main tournament for 96 players was released, with 18 of the top 20 players in the world competing for the prestigious title.
The main tournament in the Italian capital starts on Tuesday and lasts for the first time for 12 days. The singles and doubles finals will take place on Saturday 20 May.
Rome 2023: dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know
Here’s a quarterly rundown of some of the main table highlights:
First quarter
Two-time defending champion and world number 1 Iga Swiatek tops the draw. Swiatek clinched Rome’s title for the first time in 2021, when she beat Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the final. Swiatek took her second title in a row last year by beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2.
Main table singles @InteBNLdItaliawhich consists of 96 players this year, was played over 12 days.
Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Ons Jabeur are the top four seeds.
The main tournament starts on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/eobJ4Pw7GR
WTA insider (@WTA_insider) May 7, 2023
After her bye in the first round (all 32 seeded players receive a bye in the first round), Swiatek is guaranteed to meet a former Roland Garros finalist in the second round: Sara Errani, finalist in 2014 Rome, or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who won is on its way to a comeback after missing much of last year due to injury.
‘No regrets’: Swiatek retains motivation after Madrid final
Swiatek could face reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals if the placements hold. Before that, Rybakina, number 7, could potentially face Maria Sakkari, number 9, in the Round of 16, in a battle between Top 10 players.
Other players in this quarter include 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and two athletes returning from maternity leave: Barbora Strycova and Elina Svitolina. Svitolina won back-to-back Rome titles in 2017 and 2018.
Second quarter
Last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur leads the second quarter as No. 4, aiming to play its first clay-court WTA 1000 event of the season. Jabeur withdrew from the Mutua Madrid Open as the defending champion last week due to a calf injury.
When Jabeur gets back to Madrid, she could face an extremely dangerous float in her second-round match after her bye: former world No. 2 Paula Badosa. Unseeded Badosa will face a qualifier to be determined in the opening round for a chance to win Jabeur.
Daria Kasatkina, number 8, is at the bottom of this quarter and plays an Italian wildcard in the second round, Diletta Cherubini or Lisa Pigato. No. 10 seed Barbora Krejcikova is a potential Round of 16 opponent for Kasatkina.
Third quarter
A quarterfinal between the top two Americans (and doubles partners) could take place this quarter, if No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 6 Coco Gauff each hold their place and reach the elite eight.
Before that, Gauff was able to meet No. 11 seed and Madrid semifinalist Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16. Gauff and Kudermetova played three-setters twice this year, with Kudermetova winning on the Doha hard courts and Gauff avenging that loss on Stuttgart clay.
Pegula’s possible opponent in the Round of 16 might be number 13 Karolina Pliskova, who has posted some of the best results of her career at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia. Former world No. 1 Pliskova won the Rome title in 2019 and finished second in both 2020 and 2021.
Fourth quarter
Number 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka brings plenty of momentum into the bottom quarter after winning her second Madrid title in the last three years on Saturday. Sabalenka defeated Swiatek on clay for the first time in four attempts to claim this week’s WTA 1000 title in Spain.
Champions Corner: how previous losses against Swiatek helped motivate Sabalenka
Reigning Australian Open champion Sabalenka could face a fellow major winner after her second-round bye, if 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin can pass Cristina Bucsa in their first-round encounter.
Another former Australian Open champion could await Sabalenka in the Round of 16 if the placements hold: No. 14 seed Victoria Azarenka, whose best Rome showing was a runner-up in 2013. 2016 Rome finalist and No. 19 seed Madison Keys also lives in this section.
No.5 seed Caroline Garcia is on the other side of this quarter, facing Madrid quarterfinalist Petra Martic in the third round and No.12 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Round of 16.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/3325154/rome-draw-two-time-defending-champion-swiatek-tops-table
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ed Sheeran on copyright infringement lawsuit: Comes with the territory | Ed Sheeran
- Two-time defending champion Swiatek leads the list
- Google Pixel 7 Pro – Buy now or wait for Pixel 8 Pro?
- Christie says the only way to defeat Trump is head-on: there’s only one way
- BRIN celebrates its second anniversary and aims to improve the country’s research ecosystem – Mon May 8, 2023
- UFC’s Tony Ferguson arrested for DUI after overturning truck in Los Angeles
- This tech company threw a lavish party and then laid off 13% of its staff
- Declining adherence to dietary guidelines and associated food insecurity among young people with T1D
- GOTG VOL. Director James Gunn Reveals Actor Pete Davidson’s Cameo From THE SUICIDE SQUAD With New BTS Photo
- How close are the Wild to being true Stanley Cup contenders? -Minnesota Wilderness
- Fashion Highlights from the Coronation of Charles III
- COVID Outbreak at Epidemic Intelligence Service Conference