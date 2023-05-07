Two-time defending champion Swiatek leads the list

The WTA 1000 clay-court events continue on the Hologic WTA Tour with next week’s Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. On Sunday, the main tournament for 96 players was released, with 18 of the top 20 players in the world competing for the prestigious title.

The main tournament in the Italian capital starts on Tuesday and lasts for the first time for 12 days. The singles and doubles finals will take place on Saturday 20 May.

Here’s a quarterly rundown of some of the main table highlights:

First quarter

Two-time defending champion and world number 1 Iga Swiatek tops the draw. Swiatek clinched Rome’s title for the first time in 2021, when she beat Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the final. Swiatek took her second title in a row last year by beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2.

After her bye in the first round (all 32 seeded players receive a bye in the first round), Swiatek is guaranteed to meet a former Roland Garros finalist in the second round: Sara Errani, finalist in 2014 Rome, or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who won is on its way to a comeback after missing much of last year due to injury.

Swiatek could face reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals if the placements hold. Before that, Rybakina, number 7, could potentially face Maria Sakkari, number 9, in the Round of 16, in a battle between Top 10 players.

Other players in this quarter include 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and two athletes returning from maternity leave: Barbora Strycova and Elina Svitolina. Svitolina won back-to-back Rome titles in 2017 and 2018.

Second quarter

Last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur leads the second quarter as No. 4, aiming to play its first clay-court WTA 1000 event of the season. Jabeur withdrew from the Mutua Madrid Open as the defending champion last week due to a calf injury.

When Jabeur gets back to Madrid, she could face an extremely dangerous float in her second-round match after her bye: former world No. 2 Paula Badosa. Unseeded Badosa will face a qualifier to be determined in the opening round for a chance to win Jabeur.

Daria Kasatkina, number 8, is at the bottom of this quarter and plays an Italian wildcard in the second round, Diletta Cherubini or Lisa Pigato. No. 10 seed Barbora Krejcikova is a potential Round of 16 opponent for Kasatkina.

Third quarter

A quarterfinal between the top two Americans (and doubles partners) could take place this quarter, if No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 6 Coco Gauff each hold their place and reach the elite eight.

Before that, Gauff was able to meet No. 11 seed and Madrid semifinalist Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16. Gauff and Kudermetova played three-setters twice this year, with Kudermetova winning on the Doha hard courts and Gauff avenging that loss on Stuttgart clay.

Pegula’s possible opponent in the Round of 16 might be number 13 Karolina Pliskova, who has posted some of the best results of her career at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia. Former world No. 1 Pliskova won the Rome title in 2019 and finished second in both 2020 and 2021.

Fourth quarter

Number 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka brings plenty of momentum into the bottom quarter after winning her second Madrid title in the last three years on Saturday. Sabalenka defeated Swiatek on clay for the first time in four attempts to claim this week’s WTA 1000 title in Spain.

Reigning Australian Open champion Sabalenka could face a fellow major winner after her second-round bye, if 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin can pass Cristina Bucsa in their first-round encounter.

Another former Australian Open champion could await Sabalenka in the Round of 16 if the placements hold: No. 14 seed Victoria Azarenka, whose best Rome showing was a runner-up in 2013. 2016 Rome finalist and No. 19 seed Madison Keys also lives in this section.

No.5 seed Caroline Garcia is on the other side of this quarter, facing Madrid quarterfinalist Petra Martic in the third round and No.12 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Round of 16.