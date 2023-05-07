Holman captures fifth, Gammal seventh at Multi-Event Championships





FINAL RESULT FULLERTON, California Sophomore Maya Holman moved to No. 9 all-time in the heptathlon as Cal Poly Athletics wrapped up the Big West Multi-Event Championships on Saturday at the Titan Track Complex in Cal State Fullerton. With his best heptathlon performance of his life, Holman took fifth place (4,928 points) and scored 4 team points for the Mustangs. On the second day of the heptathlon, Holman showed himself in the final three events to climb the leaderboard when it mattered most. The Vacaville, California started the day by setting heptathlon records in the long jump (18 feet, 7 inches) and javelin throw (136 feet, 7 inches). The marks helped her place second in the javelin and third in the long jump. Holman finished strong by running a season best in the 800 meters (2:42.61). This is Holman’s second straight year to score team points for Cal Poly at the heptathlon, after placing sixth at the Big West Championships as a true freshman last year. Holman improved on her previous best point total of 81, passing Karen Kraemer (1984) on Cal Poly’s all-time list. Junior Nick Oud gave it his all on Saturday in the decathlon after twisting his ankle ahead of the third event of the day. He fought through the adversity to finish seventh in the decathlon (5,203 points) for the second consecutive year to score 2 team points for the Mustangs. Gammal finished third in the javelin throw (165-0) and fourth in the discus throw (120-6) on Saturday. On opening day Friday, Gammal set collegiate records in the 100 and long jump. The remainder of the Big West Championship meeting will be held on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at the Titan Track Complex. Thanks to the performances of Holman and Gammal in the multis, Cal Poly is currently fourth in the men’s and women’s standings.

