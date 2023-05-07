An improvement under DC Adam Fuller





Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller came to the Noles in late 2019 with coach Mike Norvell, before that Fuller was the defensive coordinator under Norvell at Memphis. There were many reservations about Fuller because the fans believed he lacked the necessary experience. Adam Fuller Coach Record: 2020–present Florida State (Defensive Coordinator)

2019 Memphis (Defensive Coordinator)

2018 Marshall (Defensive Coordinator / Protections)

2013-2017 Marshall (Ass. HC/Defense Line/Special Teams)

2009-2012 Chattanooga (Defensive Coordinator)

2008 Assumption (Head Coach)

2006-2007 Richmond (special teams/linebackers)

2005 Richmond (defensive backs)

1999-2004 Wagner (co-defensive coordinator)

1998 WPI (Linebackers) I think after last season he is starting to show that he has what it takes to bring a top unit defensive line to Florida State. That’s something the program has been missing since Mark Stoops came along. Recruiting is increasing and talent is currently flowing into FSU, as Fuller’s defense showed last season that recruits can thrive in this defense. You can also watch guys like Joshua Farmer, Patrick Payton and Kalen DeLoach take the next step in their development. It will be fun to see what he can do with guys like Braden Fiske, Gilber Edmond and Fentrell Cypress. Looking back at the defensive improvement under Coach Fuller, you see a consistent theme. 2020 Points/G: 36

Yds/G: 450.4

Total points allowed: 324 2021 Points/G: 26.5

Yds/G: 364.8

Total points allowed: 318 (three games more played than in 2020) 2022 Points/G: 20.6 (#21)

Yds/G: 302.6 (#16)

Total points allowed: 268 (#24) Final thoughts When you compare the three seasons that Adam Fuller has been in Florida State, one thing that stands out is consistent improvement. Florida State was a top-25 defense last season, which is a great achievement over the past six years. When Jimbo Fisher left, the roster lacked top talent. We all know the Taggart era and want to forget that because the talent level dropped even more. With the closeness of Coach Norvell and his staff and the culture they’ve created, it’s hard not to be excited about the future of this team.

