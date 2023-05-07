Licking County boys’ tennis teams undergo a changing of the guard





GRANVILLE The young talent makes it easy for Jacob Lucas-Miller to get ahead of himself, but the Granville junior and his boy tennis teammates are enjoying the present. Granville has lost just one game this season with a roster full of underclassmen and had a resounding finish on Saturday. The Blue Aces won five of six courts to claim the Licking County tournament championship at Denison University. We’re a pretty young team this year, so we’ve had a pretty good showing with a lot of sweeps,” Lucas-Miller said. “I’m looking forward to next season when we’re a year older. Granville swept the single lanes. The Blue Aces bring momentum to Wednesday’s Division II Section Tournament at Columbus Academy. Sophomore Sam Pfau was 2-0 at No. 1 in singles, pulling off a strong 8-4 win against Watkins Memorial junior standout Liam Grennan and an 8-1 win against Newark junior Will Woughter. Freshman Purin Songrug at No. 2 and sophomore Alex Orban at No. 3 were also 2-0, combining to lose just five games to the Blue Aces. Seniors Johnny Wright and Owen Garman were 2-0 in No. 2 doubles, as were senior Matt Barcus and junior Eli Davidoff in No. 3 doubles. The Blue Aces’ lone blemish was Watkins’ freshman duo consisting of Nathan Walter and Graham Smith, who beat Lucas-Miller and fellow junior Dimi Martinez 8–7 to give them their first loss of the season. We play very similar tennis and we’re friends at school too, so that’s fine too. It was kind of fun, said Lucas-Miller, who is teaming up with Martinez after Martinez played singles for the past two seasons. We are excited about the tournament, added Lucas-Miller. We could play the No. 3 seed (from Bishop Ready) in the second round, so we’re excited to get there. Walter and Smith previously lost three-set matches to their Granville counterparts in their two encounters earlier in the season before turning the tables in the eight-game professional set. Watkins has his own pipeline of promising young talent after rounding out five key contributors to the Warriors 14-2 finish last season. Grennan, who last season put Watkins’ number of wins in a single season at 26, took second on Saturday, joining sophomore Michael Hare at No. 2 and Parker Carte at No. 3 in singles. Freshman Wyatt Meade and junior Landon Penrose also finished 1-1 for No. 3 in doubles. We’ve done pretty well,” said Parker Carte. “Our first doubles is good, and our first singles is definitely a good player. This is my first varsity season. I excelled in third singles. I struggled with doubles. Grennan is the No. 2 seed in Wednesdays Division I sectional in Central Pickerington, which includes Newark. Seniors Nick Strauch and Tim Fitterer pulled off a hard-fought 8-7 victory against Watkins to take second place for the Wildcats at No. 2 doubles. The Wildcats also have a bright future as junior Will Woughter, in his second league season at No. 1 singles, sophomore Layton Shaner and freshman Brody Brent will compete in singles at the Section Tournament with junior Trever Anderson and sophomore Evan Devries joining the senior duo in the doubles. They sit 7-6 with Mount Vernon visiting on Monday, and they finished 3-2 in Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division. Business is going smoothly. We definitely improved over the course of the year, Woughter said. Like any other team, we’ve had our ups and downs, but we’re reaching the end of the season and seeing where we can go. [email protected] 740-973-4541 Twitter: @newark_sports

