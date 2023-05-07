Andy Murray wins first title since 2019 to boost Wimbledon seeding bid – Sports News, Firstpost





Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray was titleless since he triumphed in Antwerp in October 2019. Twitter @ATPChallenger

Marseilles: Former world number one Andy Murray won his first title since 2019 on Sunday with a victory at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger in France. Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray was titleless since he triumphed in Antwerp in October 2019. Murray, now ranked 52, defeated top seed Tommy Paul, the world No. 17 from the United States, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the clay court event. Madrid Open: Andy Murray crashes in first round after defeat to qualifier Andrea Vavassori Andy Murray hopes to play French Open despite Madrid’s early departure The 35-year-old Briton, who hopes to boost his ranking to secure a seed spot in the Wimbledon draw in July, last won on the second-tier Challenger tour at US events in Aptos and Binghamton in 2005. “The past year, 18 months, has been a bit of a struggle with my game. But my team has been there to support me and work with me to try and get better,” Murray said at the trophy presentation. “We will continue from here.” Both Murray and Paul were looking for crucial time on clay before the French Open kicks off in three weeks. Murray will also return to the top 50 at 42 when the new rankings are released on Monday. Read All Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

