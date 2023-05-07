Jacques Kallis chooses three legends to play in his cricket league





Former South African cricketer Jacques Kalis is widely regarded as the best all-rounder. Kallis, who has played with and against some of cricket’s greatest icons, puts in a remarkable performance, amassing over 10,000 runs and taking over 200 wickets in both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Test matches. Although Kallis retired from international cricket in 2014, he still delights his fans with his presence in retired cricket tournaments such as Legends League Cricket. Currently, Kallis is a member of the commentary panel for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He recently said in an interview that the passion for cricket in India is unparalleled as compared to South Africa. The former Proteas cricketer answered quite a few interesting questions in a rapid-fire round with Curly Tales. He was questioned: what does India have that South Africa does not? In response, Kallis said: The passion of how people love cricket. When asked which three players he would choose first if he set up his own cricket league, the 47-year-old thought it was a challenging question. Nevertheless, Kallis eventually went for the Indian legend Sachin TendulkarSouth African icon AB de Villiersand Pakistan’s ultimate fast bowler Wasim Akram for the top spots. Not long ago, Kallis had made his predictions about the winner of the current 16th season of the money-rich league. Kallis calculated that Capitals of Delhi (DC) And Mumbai Indians (MI) would make it to the final, with the latter emerging as champion. Notably, both DC and MI are currently in the bottom five, but have not yet been eliminated from the competition. With 5 wins and as many losses, Mumbai is in sixth place. DC, on the other hand, is second to last with 4 wins from their 10 matches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://crickettimes.com/2023/05/jacques-kallis-picks-three-legends-who-will-feature-in-his-cricket-league/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

