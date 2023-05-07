Womens Tennis bows out of NCAA Regionals with loss to Ohio State – The Vanderbilt Hustler





After settling cases against East Tennessee State, the Commodores were unable to secure a bid from the Buckeyes’ final eight.

Teams start by playing three doubles matches and the school that wins two matches scores a team point. There are then six singles matches, each earning one team point. Combined, there are seven possible team points, but the round ends once one team reaches four. NCAA Regionals First Round vs. East Tennessee State: Friday, May 5 The Commodores started the weekend hot with a shutout victory over the Buccaneers. Vanderbilt opened the doubles matches with quick wins over No. 44 Clia-Belle Mohr/Marcella Cruz and Anessa Lee/Bridget Stammel. After securing the double, No. 83 Stammel won her singles match handily, giving the Commodores a 2–0 lead. Although she faced tougher competition than Stammel, No. 24 Mohr wrapped her match in straight sets and added one point to Vanderbilt’s lead. Sophomore Amy Stevens provided the proverbial nail in the coffin when she beat Buccaneers Daniela Rivera in her second set. Vanderbilt then faced No. 10 Ohio State. The final results of the matches were as follows: Singles: Mohr (Vanderbilt) defeated Laylo Bakhodirova 6-3, 7-5 Stammel defeated Mariya Shumeika 6-4, 6-0 Lee faced Maria Fernanda Carvajal 6-3, 4-6, unfinished Holly Staff faced Emilia Alfaro 6-4, 5-2, unfinished Stevens defeated Daniela Rivera 6-2, 7-5 Cruz faced Ralitsa Alexandrova 6-1, 6-6 (5-1), unfinished Doubles: Mohr/Cruz defeated Bakhodirova/Shumeika 6-4 Anna Ross/staff faced Carvajal/Rivera 5-4, unfinished Lee/Stammel defeated Alfaro/Yunuen Elizarraras 6-3 NCAA Regionals Second Round vs. No. 10 Ohio State: Saturday, May 6 Ross and Staff opened the second round with a win to take an early doubles lead. Slightly upset, Mohr/Cruz fell to No. 37 Irina Cantos Siemers/Sydni Ratliff to tie the doubles 1-1. These matches set up a winner-takes-all scenario for Lee/Stammel that amounted to a tiebreaker. By the narrowest margin, the Commodores won the game and earned an early 1-0 lead over the Buckeyes. That’s where the well of happiness dried up for Vanderbilt. Ohio State took the opening set in all six singles games. Mohr held on in the second set of her match, but Stammel dropped the set and her match, winning just one game over both sets for a combined 12–1 scoreline. Ross dragged her match to a third set, but Lee fell in half. Vanderbilt trailed 2–1 as Staff took to the field for her second set. The UK junior was unable to make the royal comeback, giving the Buckeyes a 3-1 lead. The Commodores should have been perfect in the remaining games to beat the Buckeyes, meaning Mohr and Ross would have to win their third set. Before all that could happen, Stevens had to bounce back in the second set after losing 6-2 in the first set to Danielle Wilson. She went down early and the lead increased by a final margin of 6-2. Despite the early doubles loss, Ohio State stormed back to claim the win by a score of 4-2. Vanderbilt’s season ended, as the Buckeyes advanced to the Final Eight. The final results of the matches were as follows: Singles: Mohr defeated No. 30 Ratliff 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 No. 20 Cantos Siemers defeated Stammel 6-1, 6-0 No. 123 Ross faced Isabelle Boulais 4-6, 6-4, 2-3, unfinished Lucia Marzal defeated Lee 6-3, 6-4 No. 89 Shelly Bereznyak defeated Staff 7-5, 6-2 Willson defeated Stevens 6-2, 6-2 Doubles: Cantos Siemers/Ratliff defeated Mohr/Cruz 7-6 (7-5) Ross/Staf defeated Bereznyak/Boulais 6-4 Lee/Stammel defeated Willson/Kolie Allen 7-6 (7-3) Next one: After a 16-12 season, the Commodores will have to make some adjustments for next spring. Dasha Kourkina, Mohr, Cruz and Ross all depart from Vanderbilt, leaving a gap in the roster. As the last hurray in the Black and Gold, Mohr will compete in the NCAA Singles Championship May 22-27.

