The tight-knit St. Paul neighborhood is reeling after the shooting of its beloved resident – ​​Twin Cities

St. Paul’s close-knit St. Anthony Park community is reeling after a man whose family has lived in the area for decades was shot dead outside his home Saturday morning.

Michael Brasel, 44, who grew up in St. Anthony Park, was fatally injured around 7:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center. No arrests had been reported by Sunday afternoon.

Police say they believe Brasel interrupted a crime outside his home on the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue.

Detectives turned their attention to a vehicle parked in front of the house a few hours after the shooting. It was later towed away, escorted by police.

a GoFundMe account was set up within hours to support Brasel’s family. By Sunday afternoon, more than $78,000 had been donated and dozens of condolences posted.

Brasel’s wife Hilary flooded her Instagram feed with tribute to him on Saturday night. In a public post, she wrote: “The world has lost a great man today. Can’t believe we lost you to gunfire in our front yard. Your humor, love and light will guide us forever. We will love you forever.”

“Proud father, dedicated coach, great man! and “Happiest on the ice with the people he loved,” she posted along with photos of their sons.

Brasel was a head coach for a Roseville Area Youth Hockey team. One of his sons played in the league.

His wife also wrote, ‘To know him is to love him and all his crazy ways! Michael, you were one in a million and I’m so glad I got to love you for 23 years. ”

Neighbors were in shock and disbelief Sunday, said Helen Warren, who has lived in the area for 18 years and is on the board of the Park Bugle, a community newspaper serving the area. She said she watched Brasel grow up.

One of Warren’s elderly neighbors, a woman named Judy, was friends with Brasel’s mother, Nancy, who is now deceased.

When Warren went to walk her dog on Sunday, she ran into many other neighbors doing the same.

She ran into Judy while she was out for a walk. The other woman said, “I just walked over to Michael’s house. Someone tried to tell me yesterday that he was dead, but I didn’t believe it. Can you tell me what happened?” Warren said.

After Warren told her, she said, “Michael is dead.” and then asked again, “Can you tell me what happened?”

Warren said this response is indicative of how the whole community is reacting: “It’s hard for us to believe… We’re stunned. We can’t quite believe it. We try to do our best. We don’t really know what to do at the moment.’

Saturday’s shooting occurred less than two miles from a business where a man was shot in the buttocks as he interrupted two men attempting to steal a catalytic converter one afternoon last year.

He was working inside a business at 2350 Territorial Road around 3:40 p.m. on February 21, 2022 when he saw two men near his colleague’s truck. One man was in the driver’s seat and another was under the truck. He said he heard a sawing sound and saw legs sticking out, so he put his foot on one of the legs and yelled, Stop that!

Then he heard a shot, realized he had been shot, and fell to the ground. He managed to crawl back into the company where colleagues helped him and called the police.

Two men were arrested and convicted in that case.

St. Paul Police Sergeant Mike Ernster said in a news conference Saturday that the neighborhood is very quiet and something like this happening there is very unusual.

Police are asking anyone with information or possible video call 651-266-5650.

This is St. Paul’s 13th kill of the year.