Alcaraz beats Struff to equal Rafael Nadal as the only consecutive winner of the Madrid Open





Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Madrid Open title with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday, moving him closer to restoring his world No. 1 ranking The 20-year-old Spaniard will be back at the top of the rankings heading into the French Open if he plays at least one match at the upcoming Italian Open in Rome. He converted on his first match point after a hard-fought battle against Struff to secure his fourth title of the year and 10th of his impressive young career. He had also successfully defended his title two weeks ago in Barcelona. It was Alcaraz’s 29th win of the season and 21st in a row in Spain, back to a loss to Rafael Nadal in Madrid on his 18th birthday two years ago. He joined Nadal as the only consecutive Madrid champion in tournament history and is the youngest player to successfully defend a Masters 1000 title since Nadal at Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005–06. It’s so, so special to me, Alcaraz said. To lift the trophy here in Madrid. In my country. In front of my home crowd, my family, my friends. Everyone close to me. For me it is a special feeling that I will never forget. Alcaraz’ other titles this year were in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells. He is the first player to win two Masters 1000 trophies this season. It is his fifth Masters 1000 title overall. It was a very tough match, Alcaraz said. Jan played great, very aggressive. In the second set I had a lot of chances to break his serve, but I didn’t take it and it was hard for me to lose it. I told myself to be positive all the time and that I would get my chances and I think I did it in the third set. The top-serving Struff was the first lucky loser to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final, having earned an unexpected spot in the main draw after another player was forced to drop out. The 33-year-old German, ranked 65th in the world, attempted to become just the fourth player and the first in more than 20 years to win his first tour-level trophy at a Masters 1000. It was his second Struff had lost in the final qualifying round to Aslan Karatsev, the player he finally defeated in the semi-finals after upsetting fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals. The final was his ninth match at the clay-court tournament in Madrid, compared to six for top-seeded Alcaraz. Struff beat Alcaraz on clay at the 2021 French Open, while Alcaraz needed five sets to beat Struff at Wimbledon last year. In women’s doubles, Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia won the women’s doubles title by beating top-seeded Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6–1, 6–4. The unseeded winning duo upset two of the top-three seeds in Madrid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/carlos-alcaraz-beats-jan-lennard-struff-match-rafael-nadal-to-retain-madrid-open-title/article66824817.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos