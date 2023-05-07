Sports
Pitt Falls in Series Finale at Georgia Tech
Box Score ATLANTA, GA— The Panthers (21-24, 9-13 ACC) fall to Georgia Tech (28-19, 10-14 ACC) in their series final in Midtown Atlanta by a final score of 15-3.
Eight Panthers collected hits like Heaven Duff And Jack Anderson each drove in a run and had multi-hit games. Duff went 3-5 with an RBI, while Anderson went 2-4 with a walk and an RBI. Noah Martinez hit a single in the top of the first inning, extending his on-base streak to 20 games
The Panthers hit three consecutive hits in right field Heaven Duff, Justin AcalAnd Noah Martinez to open this ball game. Heaven Duff started off with a single to the right, his second time in this series, led off with a hit. Justin Acal followed him with a single of his own to right to put runners on first and second base with no one out.Noah Martinez came to the dish and hit the shift through the right side for Pitt’s third straight hit to right field.Justin Acal got a little too far off the bag when he went around second, causing the first baseman to cut the throw from right field and try to throw it out at second. both Acal and Martinez in scoring position. With two runners in scoring position and no one out, the Panthers were unable to take advantage, as they fell in order on the Martinez-single.
Georgia Tech came back right away in the bottom of the first inning to take its first lead of the game. After a double off the left field wall by Jake DeLeo, Stephen Reid came forward and hit his second home run of the weekend, this time off the left scoreboard. The Yellow Jackets led 2-1 after one.
They increased their lead in the bottom of the third and secured a third spot in the inning to make it 5-1.Kyle Mosley was drawn on a double, a groundout and an intentional walk to start the inning.Dylan Simons was the first Panther to come out of the bullpen for the second game in a row as Georgia Tech added three more runs after the pitching change.
House of doll singled with one out in the middle in the top of the fourth inning for his fourth strike of the weekend. The Panthers executed a flawless hit and ran like Anthony Lasala lined out to center as Popa broke for second, leaving runners on the corners with one out.Heaven Duff knocked in his 22ndrun of the season with a single down the left field line to move Pitt one run closer, as they trailed 5–2.
Right fielder Stephen Reid continued to be a thorn in the side of the Panthers this weekend, as he hit his second two-run shot of the game and third home run of the series in the bottom of the fourth inning. They led 7-2 to four.
Georgia Tech added eight more total runs in the final three innings, including Stephen Reid’s third home run of the game in the sixth inning. He scored three in the sixth and seventh inning and two in the bottom of the eighth.
Heaven Duff led off the top of the eighth inning with his third basehit of the game. Jack Anderson drove in his 32ndrun of the season on a single to right center for his second hit of the game and Duff scored from third. Both Brett Heckert And Caleb Sturtevant collected hits in their pinch-hit appearances in the top of the ninth inning as the Panthers lost the series final 15–3.
Pitt will return to the diamond at Charles L. Cost Field on Wednesday, May 10, where she won No. 12 West Virginia in the third and final episode of this season’s Backyard Brawl.
