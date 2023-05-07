No. 14 Men’s Tennis falls 5-1 to No. 1 Case in NCAA Sweet Sixteen





CLEVELAND, Ohio (May 7, 2023) For the second year in a row, the Denison University men’s tennis team saw its season finish in the third round (Sweet Sixteen) of the NCAA Division III Tournament, as this time No. 1 nationally ranked Case Western Reserve University defeated the No. 14 ranked Big Red, 5-1, from the Carlton Courts in Cleveland, Ohio. Notable results:

No. 14 Denison 1, No. 1 CWRU 5:

Doubles Jack Bulger And Marc Lennart Harms fell 8-3 to James Hopper and Vishwa Aduru, the No. 1 doubles in the Central Region, at No. 1 doubles.

And fell 8-3 to James Hopper and Vishwa Aduru, the No. 1 doubles in the Central Region, at No. 1 doubles. Ethane Green And Camden French fell 8-5 to Diego Maza and Christian Provenzano, the No. 9-ranked pair in the region, on No. 2 doubles.

And fell 8-5 to Diego Maza and Christian Provenzano, the No. 9-ranked pair in the region, on No. 2 doubles. At no. 3 double rooms, Zachary Portnoy And Andy Makler pulled off an 8-6 victory over Ansh Shah and Michael Sutanto to put Denison on the board. Single people Kale Shah fell 6-3, 6-4 to James Hopper, the No. 1 singles player in the Central Region, at No. 1 singles.

fell 6-3, 6-4 to James Hopper, the No. 1 singles player in the Central Region, at No. 1 singles. Andrew Chapides fell 7-5, 6-2 to Casey Hishinuma at No. 6 singles.

fell 7-5, 6-2 to Casey Hishinuma at No. 6 singles. Ethane Green fell in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to No. 5 singles Ajay Mahenthiran to end the match. Watch record book: Zachary Portnoys 26 total doubles wins this season accounted for the second-most in a single season in the program’s history, surpassing teammates’ total of 25 doubles wins Jack Bulger And Andy Makler last season and is just two wins short of Tim Cianciola also last season.

26 total doubles wins this season accounted for the second-most in a single season in the program’s history, surpassing teammates’ total of 25 doubles wins And last season and is just two wins short of also last season. In addition, Portnoy’s 44 combined wins this season ranked third in a single season in program history. Team records: Denison finished the 2023 season with a final record of 26–4, setting a new program record for wins in a single season for the second year in a row.

Three of Denison’s four losses this season have been against teams ranked #1 in NCAA Division III at the time, including twice against CWRU, which improved to 30-4 overall this season and a perfect 25-0 against Division III opponents.

The Big Red also won both the North Coast Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships, marking the third consecutive championship season for the Big Red in three years under the direction of the head coach. David Schilling . Next one: Jack Bulger was selected to compete in the NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Singles Championship (May 18-22) at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denisonbigred.com/news/2023/5/7/mens-tennis-no-14-mens-tennis-falls-5-1-to-no-1-case-in-ncaa-sweet-sixteen.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos