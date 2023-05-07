More than 200 schools arrive in Mbarara ahead of Fresh Dairy Games





More than 200 high schools across the country are in Mbarara to participate in fresh dairy school games, formerly called ‘Ball Games I’. During this competition, held at the Ntare school, students compete in basketball, hockey, badminton, rugby and table tennis for both boys and girls. There is also football for girls. Ayubu Khalifan Kiyingi, responsible for technical affairs of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA), says attendance for the second edition of Fresh Dairy competitions is good and hopes for a successful tournament based on the agreements and inspections made.





Teams have arrived and others are still arriving, attendance is really good, all teams have confirmed and some are on their way, we expect our games to start after the opening ceremony on Tuesday, we have all football, basketball, rugby, racket/table tennis, badminton and hockey all for boys and girls and all champions are with us and ready to defend, said Kiyingi. He added that the first day is not easy, a lot of movements, getting used to but so far so good, and the weather is calm, everything is going well. We came early, we’ve had all the appointments, we had a meeting, we’ve had field inspections, we’ve worked on all the playing fields, if you look at basketball courts, everything is fine, they’ve already marked the tennis club, all the facilities are ready. Also, Saul Rwampororo, the head teacher of Ntare School, the host, says his school is ready to handle all game activities and accommodate all participants in the national Ball I competition. We organize national competitions of ball one games sponsored by dairies, this school is a camp for all girls and we co-organize with Mbarara high school where boys sleep during these games, they will be here for 9 days all ball games are handled here and we use other fields in the city, fields for St. Joseph’s Vocational School, Mbarara High School, Mbarara Junior School, Rwampororo said. He added: “We have enough space and everything to make sure these matches are handled very well, the national body arranges the referees, for us our job is mainly accommodation, food and the pitches, and we are very good equipped.” In total, more than 4000 students divided into different categories are hosted in Mbarara City with Ntare School being the camp for girls while boys are camping in Mbarara High School.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/sports/other-sport/-over-200-schools-arrive-in-mbarara-ahead-of-fresh-dairy-games-4226826 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

