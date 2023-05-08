Sports
Baseball rallies in 8th to Claim Series Final from Eastern Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. Another route to the same result.
Central Michigan used a three-run eighth inning, and the bullpen stifled a ninth-inning threat from Eastern Michigan on Sunday as the Chippewas claimed a 7-5 Mid-American Conference baseball victory at Keilitz Field at Theunissen Stadium.
The win, CMUs 18ein his last 21 games, the Chippewas increased to 31-15, 17-7 MAC.
CMU took two of three in the series with the Eagles and remains two games behind Kent State in first place with six conference games remaining.
“We can control part of the standings whether we win or lose,” CMU coaches Jordan Bischel said. “It’s how you play. I’ve told the guys we want to play with an energy and a head start on the track that’s exciting and if that’s good enough to win championships. It’s fun to go out and compete and play well and with energy and trust ourselves and if we do that the results will take care of themselves.”
After dropping the series opener, 3-1, the Chippewas responded on Saturday and worked their way to a 24-4 win.
On Sunday, CMU led 4-3 as Eastern Michigan scored two runs in the eighth to grab a 5-4 lead.
“You lose the first game of the series and we had to play well to come back,” Bischel said. “This season has not been perfect by any means, but we have reacted very well to adversity on a number of occasions and we can be proud of that.”
The Chippewas indeed reacted to a setback in the eighth, when they were a pinch-hitter Nick Dardas pulled a one-out run and Christian Mitchell doubled to left-centre and Dardas scored to tie the game, 5-5.
Mitchelle then stole third base and scored on a wild pitch with two outs to put CMU ahead, 6-5. Jacob Donahuethe No. 9 batter for the Chippewas, was hit by a pitch, finished second on the wild pitch, stole third and then scored an important insurance run on Justin Simpsons single.
“I don’t get too excited about too much, but I thought this was our best win of the year,” said Bischel, whose team managed just two hits in five innings against Eastern starter Sam Reed. “I think we’re getting harder and harder and that’s very important when you come late in the season. That’s nice to see.
“A month or so ago we were 13-12 and we didn’t feel good about ourselves. We’re far from a perfect team, but we’re a lot better than we were at the time and that’s because of hard work.”
Ryan Insco (1-1) relieved Evan Waters with two outs in the eighth inning and the Chippewas behind, 5-4. Insco caused an inning-ending groundout. In the ninth, he allowed back-to-back two-out singles and freshmen Christian Mitchell got on a game-ending grounder for his first save.
“Those guys we use from the bullpen have been really good lately,” Bischel said. “Tip the cap to Eastern. They hit the ball hard against some good arms but Insco threw great. Even the two hits he gave up weren’t hard contact and he came back and made great pitches and then we just had a matchup on We liked the end with Christian.”
Luke Sefcik led CMU at the plate with three hits, including a solo homer in the sixth and three RBI. Simpson also closed with three hits and Mitchelle doubled twice. It was Sefcik’s third homer of the season and broke a four-game CMU homerless streak.
The game was CMU’s regular season home final. The Chippewas head to Toledo next week for a three-game series and wrap up the regular season in Western Michigan the following weekend.
The Chippewas are tied with Ball State for second place. Ohio and Western Michigan are both 13-10 and tied for fourth. The top four teams in the final standings advance to the league tournament, which is played at the home court of the regular season champion.
Toledo is 12-13 in league play and will certainly give the Chippewas everything they can handle next weekend as the Rockets try to keep chasing a tournament berth.
CMU, which has the tiebreaker over Kent State, Ball State and Ohio, is the defending champion of the MAC Tournament.
“We have tough opponents down the line,” Bischel said. “Hopefully we can play in the postseason. We’re not quite committed to that yet, but we’re getting closer.
“When you play against good teams it’s not going to be easy, so you better be prepared for some setbacks and we did that well today.”
