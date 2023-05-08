Sports
Thinking about the 2023 MSU football team
It’s been quite the past week for Michigan State’s football program. It all started last weekend when three big names all showed up for the transfer portal within a period of around 24 hours of each other. One of them was CB Charles Brantley who is probably best known for his game sealing interception against um in 2021. Another was WR Keon Coleman who went at least WR1B last year (although you could say he was 1A) and clearly the highest receiving target for next season. And last there was QB Payton Thorne, who needs no introduction. For most of us, accessing the Thorne portal was probably the most shocking; who will leave after starting QB for the past 2 seasons?
It was the close timing of these 3 announcements that sparked a whirlwind of panic and speculation from fans and media alike. For many, there was a feeling that the wheels were coming off. Everyone had to have a theory. Thorne took off because he knew he would lose his starting position. Thorne left because Coleman didn’t want to play with him anymore. Thorne left because coach Tucker let him play injured last season. I can’t clarify the situation as neither Coach Tucker nor AD Alan Haller have returned my calls. What we do know at this point is that Brantley has decided to return to MSU, that Coleman was due to visit Florida State this weekend (and he doesn’t feel like he will be coming back to East Lansing), and Thorne has committed to to play at Auburn. next season.
A quick note on the Auburn QB room, it’s not a foregone conclusion that Thorne will start as quarterback for the Tigers in 2023. That room also features Robby Ashford, who started last season as a backup but became the starter in Week 3 due to an injury (the previous starter, TJ Finley, is no longer on the roster), redshirt freshman Holder Geriner and 3 * real freshman Hank Brown. Presumably Ashford is the main competitor for Thorne. Ashford looks like a dual threat option as he ran 700 yards last season. Threat might be a generous word; he only completed about 50 percent of his throws in 2022, and only had 1,600 yards and 7 TD passes. It’s not the toughest competition for Payton, but he’ll still have to go into camp and prove himself.
Back to the East Lansing situation, there are now two quarterbacks competing for next season’s starting job. Junior Noah Kim is the only one with any significant experience, albeit limited. He has 38 career shots, has gone 14-19 on his throws, including 3 TDs and 0 INTs. Then there’s redshirt freshman Katin Houser, who only saw the field once last year during Akron’s early season blowout. He threw it twice, got a two-yard reception, and also had a 13-yard scramble. If we were to try and get any clues about this Spring Game competition, it would feel like Kim is in the driver’s seat. He had more chances to show his skills that day, including being the only one of the two to work on the rush attack. Kim threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gates Jr. in the game.
It would certainly be easy to say that the QB situation for MSU doesn’t feel very promising right now. But let’s remember this. Every year in college football, we see a few quarterbacks in their first year as starters. Even Payton Thorne looked great in his first year as a man for the Spartans two years ago. So for anyone feeling like the sky is falling down in East Lansing, just take Darius Snow’s advice. Relaxed.
MSU still has a lot of experience coming back to the trenches, has some guns on the skill positions, including some portal newcomers, and, according to 247 Sports, is entering the recruiting class in 23rd. That class includes a total of 16 players, 4 of which are 4* recruits. We have been rather (recently and repeatedly) surprised by the success of this team. Let’s hope Coach Tucker can make it happen again.
In other news:
I just wanted to include this sad news item I saw while writing this article. Cleveland Cavs owner and MSU graduate Dan Gilbert lost his son yesterday. Nick Gilbert was 26 years old and had a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis. TOC wishes to express its condolences to the Gilbert family.
|
Sources
https://www.theonlycolors.com/2023/5/7/23714450/pondering-the-2023-msu-football-team
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
