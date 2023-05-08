Carlos Alcaraz’s 11-year-old brother is a rising tennis ace who snubbed him for another idol | Tennis | Sport





Carlos Alcaraz is barely 20 years old and has already made waves in the tennis world. The Spaniard became the youngest ATP world No. 1 in history and already has a Grand Slam title to his name. It now appears that there is another Alcaraz waiting in the wings as 11-year-old brother Jaime is already competing in top junior events.

Alcaraz is one of the strongest young players the ATP Tour has seen in years. Last year, he became the first teenager to win a Grand Slam singles title since Rafael Nadal in 2005 and has eight other trophies to his name, all before he turned 20. With the world No. 2 about to contest his first final since leaving his teens, his 11-year-old brother is dabbling in the IMG Future Stars event. In a few years, the men’s circuit could see another Alcaraz rise through the ranks, as Jaime is already following his brother. But Alcaraz has already been rejected by his young sibling when it comes to Jaime’s favorite player, as the 20-year-old confirmed his brother Dominic idolized Thiem. The Austrian commented on a video of Jaime practicing at the IMG event, prompting a response from the elder Alcaraz.

He’s playing the right racket, the former world number 3 wrote, adding a heart-eye and smiley emoji and tagging Alcaraz. The US Open champion replied: He loves you!! You are his idol. Alcaraz talked about his talented brother last year when he commented on another video of Jaime hitting the gravel. Better forehand than mine, he said boldly. The youngest Alcaraz brother also played the IMG Future Stars event last year when he was just 10 years old, but eventually lost 6-1 6-0 to two-handed player Teodor Davidov.

