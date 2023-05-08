Strand’s First MSU Men’s Hockey Roster Come Together | Local sports

Connect with us

As a new head coach in the transfer portal era, not many things seem unimportant to Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Luke Strand.

After nearly four weeks on the job, Strand is hard at work putting the finishing touches on his first roster, while also managing all the other aspects of being a head coach in a new place.

You need to make an urgent list and an important list, Strand said. I think the balance between the two nothing on the important list is not urgent but just another stage of things getting done first.

Meeting the needs of the returning players has been the number one priority, and Strand has been able to keep much of the 2022/23 squad in place.

MSU is expected to have 17 returners, including 10 forwards, four defensemen and three goalkeepers. Eleven players from last season left seven to professional contracts and four to the transfer portal.

The expected attackers are Tanner Edwards, Adam Eisele, Connor Gregga, Josh Groll, Will Hillman, Zach Krajnik, Sam Morton, Brenden Olson, Lucas Sowder and Luc Wilson.

Defenders Steven Bellini, Campbell Cichosz, Tony Malinowski and Mason Wheeler are also expected to return, as well as goaltenders Andrew Miller, Keenan Rancier and Alex Tracy.

Strand added four attackers and a defender through the portal.

The forwards are Kaden Bohlsen (Nebraska-Omaha), Brian Carrabes (Boston College), Tyler Haskins (Denver) and Jordan Steinmetz (St. Lawrence). Defender Jordan Power was added from Clarkson.

Of the five, Power has the most established college record. He has recorded 30 points in 93 games with Clarkson over the past three seasons and was an alternate captain last year.

A high-end player looking for a fresh start, Strand said of Power. Someone I’ve seen play in the past who I think fits the mold, not just of what’s here, but the direction and the style we want to play.

Carrabes (1-12) and Steinmetz (4-610) each played for Strand at Sioux City in the United States Hockey League. Steinmetz, a fifth-year senior, captained St. Lawrence last season. Carrabes only played in 11 games for Boston University last season as a sophomore, but Strand thinks a big year is possible with more opportunities. Carrabes recorded 40 points in 45 games in 2020-21 under Strand.

Brians is going to bring great legs, he can skate. He has eyes and offensive instinct with his stick, Strand said. I know his numbers may not have prevailed there, but I know they did when they were with me.

A native of Rochester, Haskins recorded just one point in 13 games last season playing for the defending champions as a 19-year-old freshman.

He finished with 27 points in 51 games for Sioux Falls in the USHL in 2020-21, and with 45 points in 52 games for Madison in the USHL in 2021-22.

(Haskins) and Carrabes may be in the same breath underutilized for what their skills are, Strand said. I coached against Haskins when he was in Sioux Falls and then in the (USHL) finals in Madison. Familiar with his game, enthusiastic about what he brings…

He wants to be here. He’s a boy from Southern Minnesota who’s excited to get back closer to home.

Ten players Graham Gamache, James Hong, Reese Laubach, Cade Littler, Gavin Morrissey, Evan Murr, Kade Nielsen, Aaron Pionk, Jakob Stender and Klavs Veinbergs had signed national letters of intent with the program before Strand took the job in early April. according to MSU.

Strand said Murr, Nielsen and Stender will stay on track and be at MSU in the fall.

They want to be here, Strand said of the trio. They’ve shown in their career so far that they fit in now, which is exciting for us.

Hong, Laubach and Littler are still signed but are not scheduled for the 2023-24 season at Mankato. All three are still eligible to play in the juniors.

Gamache, Morrissey and Pionk have been granted release from their NILs by MSU, and Strand said the Veinbergs’ status is still in question.

We want guys who want to be here, Strand said. If that’s not a priority for them, we can’t make it a priority.

Strand expects the team to add another defender from the portal and said he is still looking for another attacker.

With the roster building about to close, he has more time to focus on hiring staff. Current assistant coach Paul Kirtland has a contract until the end of June and Strand has praised Kirtland since his appointment.

The hope is to get the staff in order in the coming weeks.

It’s humbling to know how many people wanted to come here to be a part of this, Strand said. Now it’s about the right fit. Making sure we get every box that needs to be checked, checked off.

