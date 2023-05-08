Medals for people in ‘second lives’





cap Eunice Lamb Many of the 29 Hongkongers who received donated organs won 44 medals — eight gold, 18 silver and 13 bronze — at Australia’s World Transplant Games, and their outstanding performance proved the “miracle of life,” said Health Minister Lo Chung -mau. The biennial tournament from April 15 to 21 in Perth brought together some 1,500 participants from 45 countries and territories. The Hong Kong team had 29 athletes, ages 29 to 76, who had heart, lung, liver, kidney and bone marrow transplants. The team finished in 13th place by winning medals in 34 individual and five doubles events, including pétanque, pétanque, athletics, table tennis, badminton, bowling, golf and darts. At a homecoming ceremony yesterday, Lo gave a speech via video to thank donors and their families for their “selfless” contributions. “With the donors donating organs, the transplant recipients have been given a second life,” he said. Lo also thanked the Hong Kong Transplant Sports Association, which led the delegation to the World Transplant Games, and called on people to put their names on the Ministry of Health’s Organ Donation Registry. “I hope we can all work together to promote organ transplants and save more lives,” he said. Out of 29 athletes, 61-year-old Ip Yuen-wah, who entered the competitions for the first time, won three medals: a gold in pétanque, a silver in pétanque and a bronze in darts. “After I got the transplant, I realized I had to keep myself healthy, as I was lucky enough to have a second life,” said Ip. “That’s why I started exercising.” Ip, who underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2018, recalled strenuous hours in training, including struggling before she could lift a 750-gram petanque jacket. Sixty-five-year-old Chan Kwok-ping, who has competed in the games seven times since 1993, received a kidney transplant 30 years ago and won silver and bronze medals in badminton. He hopes his participation in the games can help promote organ transplantation. The chairman of the Hong Kong Transplant Sports Association, Chow Ka-foon, who was the leader of the SAR delegation in Perth, also called on people to sign up for donation. She said the SAR’s organ donation rate has dropped to 4.8 per million people, and Hong Kong had only 71 donors on call.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestandard.com.hk/section-news/section/4/252211/Medals-for-people-in-%27second-lives%27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos