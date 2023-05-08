FPI sees a tough road ahead in 2023





The Nebraska football team will have a hard time getting a bowl if the latest ESPN FPI ratings are to be believed. There is a lot of optimism when it comes to Matt Rhule and his first Nebraska football team. However, it seems that the Huskers are still very much in rebuild mode at this point. ESPN’s own FPI rating system for the upcoming 2023 college football season sees the Cornhuskers with an outside shot at a winning record. But it looks like anything other than six wins will be a pretty big surprise. While the FPI says the Huskers won’t be great, it looks like they’ll get off to a pretty fast start. After losing to Minnesota to open the season, the rating system sees the Huskers win their next three games. That includes a 70 percent chance of beating Colorado. While the Buffalos are on the rise, it looks like it will be some time before they are considered a team that will really compete. The Nebraska football team has more than an 80 percent chance of beating both Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech to start the season 3-1. That would be a better start than Scott Frost has ever seen. Nebraska football struggles in Big Ten While the 20 percent chance of beating Minnesota isn’t great, the second Big Ten game of the year is one of the hardest, according to ESPN FPI. The Huskers have only a 12.4 percent chance of winning against the Michigan Wolverines. Against Illinois, the Nebraska football team only gets a 30 percent chance of winning before it gets a 68 percent chance of beating Northwestern. It seems Purdue and Maryland are the two games that are tossups and could be the difference between a bowl berth and a 4-8 record. Both teams are basically 50/50. Nebraska football has a 20 percent chance of beating Wisconsin and then a 40 percent chance of beating Iowa to finish the year. And so in 2023, the Huskers are headed for a tough road to a bowl game.

