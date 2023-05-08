Sports
Desert Mountain, Catalina Foothills, Phoenix Country Day Wins Arizona High School Tennis Championship
The AIA tennis season concluded Saturday at Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale with the boys and girls team championships in Divisions I, II and III, along with individual and doubles titles. Scottsdale Desert Mountain, Tucson Catalina Foothills and Phoenix Country Day all showed why they were among the top programs in Arizona in recent years. Here’s an overview:
Division I: Desert Mountain Wins Boys’ and Girls’ Championships
The Wolves won both the boys’ and girls’ Division I team tennis championships on Saturday, with both teams clinching their titles after their singles flights were completed.
The No. 1 girls team swept their singles math against No. 3 Desert Vista 5-0. The team result was sealed in the battle for No. 2, as Desert Mountain sophomore Tessa Watchel won the final point over Division I singles runner-up Desert Vista sophomore Natalie Visic to give Watchel her second-set win, 6- 4 and the flight victory 2-0. That sealed Desert Mountain’s third consecutive Division I championship. and third consecutive undefeated season.
These girls have worked so hard, said Wolves head coach Kim Dever. They just worked hard in our tournaments and brought it today. It was exciting to see all of our courts fighting hard.
The only team to take a set at Desert Mountain in the playoffs was No. 4 Hamilton in the semifinals, but the Wolves took them 5–2.
The Wolves boys’ team was seeded No. 3, but won the boys’ team championship from No. 1 Brophy Prep, another Arizona high school tennis powerhouse. The Broncos entered the championship game having won seven of the last 10 Division I championships, their last title loss coming against Desert Mountain in 2021.
On Saturday, the championship came down to No. 6 entrants, Desert Mountain senior Yuki Matsui vs. Brophy junior Austin Kos, which came down to a tiebreaker. Matsui avenged his 10-5 loss to Kos earlier this season to clinch Desert Mountain’s second boys’ tennis title in three seasons.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these kids,” said Desert Mountain Boys head coach Jay Curtis. “I have three freshmen in this group doing this, so it’s even more impressive.”
Division II: Catalina Foothills reigns supreme
Catalina Foothills has been a dominant D-II program and again showed why on Saturday, once again winning both the boys’ and girls’ championships. The boys entered their game against No. 5 Flagstaff after winning eight straight Division II championships. The girls entered their game against No. 2 AZ College Prep after winning four in a row.
The No. 1 girls gave up a combined 10 sets in their first five singles matches on Saturday, but sealed the title in the No. 4 matchup as senior Maria Aranguren swept AZ College Prep junior Yewon Kim 6-0 in their second set.
“I’m pretty proud of these girls,” said Catalina Foothills head coach Daniel Root. “They had to face a great team that came before them, and they did a great job.”
The boys team would soon follow suit, beating No. 5 Flagstaff 5-0 in their singles runs to give No. 2 Catalina Foothills their ninth straight boys Division II title, which is now a state record.
“It’s a throwback,” said Catalina Foothills head coach Jeffry Bloomberg. “Go back to 10 years ago when we started this run, and these kids have been on it. They know what the deal is and they know what the record is, and they just wanted to keep it up.” The title is Bloomberg’s seventh as head coach.
In a showdown of the No. 5 players, Catalina Foothills senior Suraj Shah defeated Flagstaff freshman August Fahy 7-5 in their second set to give Shah the match win and seal the championship.
Division III: Phoenix Country Day wins boys’ and girls’ titles
Last season, Phoenix Country Day won both boys’ and girls’ tennis trophies. It’s easier said than done to try again in consecutive seasons, but that’s what the Eagles did on Saturday, winning both the boys’ and girls’ team championships.
On the girls’ side, No. 5 Phoenix Country Day won No. 3 Tucson Pusch Ridge 5-0 in singles, making the Eagles back-to-back champions.
“We continue to strive for excellence,” said Phoenix Country Day head coach Jerry Keever. “We work very hard to peak at the state tournament, we had good competition and we persevered.”
In the No. 4 singles game, Phoenix Country Day senior Elle Bartolino sealed the deal for the Eagles as she won her second set against Pusch Ridge senior Madi Van Holsbeke 6-4. That gave Bartolino the game win and the Eagles’ fifth singles win.
After the girls played, the boys came on the field. The best match of the day featured No. 2 Phoenix Country Day battling No. 1 Thatcher.
After four hits, the score was tied at 2-2. In the No. 3 game, Phoenix Country Day sophomore Carter Kroeger won against Thatcher junior Blake Kartchner 10–8 in their third tiebreaker set to give the Eagles a 3–2 lead. In the final singles flight of the day and best game, Phoenix Country Day sophomore Linus Gino-Griffiths and Thatcher junior Gee Huish went back and forth in the third tiebreaker set, with no real separation from either player. It took 13 points, but Huish managed to level the score again in a 13–11 marathon victory in the third set, meaning doubles would be played all day for the first time.
The two teams shared two doubles matches, with the No. 2 Phoenix Country Day team of Kroeger and senior Tyler Tam and No. 3 Thatcher team of junior Brock Smith and senior Carter Bryce winning in their respective matchups. It came down to the No. 1 double flight. Thatcher had the early lead leading 3–2 in sets. But reigning Division III junior doubles champions Jacques Sevrain and Gino-Griffiths went on a 5-1 run to give Phoenix Country Day their fifth point of the game and the coveted three-peat.
“I was pretty confident that we had two strong doubles teams,” said Keever. “(The No. 1 team matchup) was close, it was very competitive, but they prevailed like champions in doubles.”
Singles Championships
Division I boys: Mountain Ridge junior defeats Lincoln Baldonado. Desert Mountain senior Trevor Rein (4-6, 6-4, 10-7)
Division I girls: Desert Vista senior defeats Sydney Schnell. Desert Vista sophomore Natalie Visic (3-6, 6-0, 11-9)
Division II boys: Raymond S. Kellis senior defeats Adam Sun. Catalina Foothills senior Jared Perry (6-2, 6-2)
Division II girls: Canyon View sophomore Zaria McGinty def. Ironwood sophomore Sasha Tijore (7-5, 6-1)
Division III boys: Rancho Solano Prep freshman Jaden Litt def. Scottsdale Prep senior Connor Swenson (6-3, 6-3)
Division III girls: Scottsdale Prep junior Nandini Patel def. Rancho Solano Prep junior Siona Vallabhaneni (6-4, 6-4).
Double championships
Division I boys: Brophy junior Andre Johnson and senior Hadley Kukla def. Desert Mountain freshmen Jeronimo Ledesma and Daniel Yuke (6-3, 6-3)
Division I girls: Desert Mountain senior Julia Frazier and sophomore Tessa Watchel def. Xavier Prep Juniors Danielle Dyer and Belani Soto (6-3, 7-6(3)).
Division II boys: Catalina Foothills sophomore Jason Jia and junior Santiago Lietzau def. Paradise Valley junior Nimith Gurijala and senior Jason Latz (4-6, 6-3, 10-8)
Division II girls: Notre Dame Prep freshman Gracie Cranford and senior Kira Lehman def. Catalina Foothills junior Morgan Filer and senior Maria Aranguren (6-1, 6-4)
Division III boys: Phoenix Country Day sophomore Jacques Sevrain and Linus Gino-Griffiths def. Veritas Prep seniors Ian Townsend and Jack Victor (6-3, 3-6, 10-8)
Division III girls: Chandler Prep senior Gaby Chu and junior Sonali Bhalla def. Gilbert Christian seniors Isabella Branton and Margaret Rowan (6-3, 7-5).
|
