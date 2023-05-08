Chi-Town Shuffle: Columbus Youth Hockey Players Compete in Prestigious Event





Columbus Youth Hockey players, from left, Avery Orgass, Carter Harris, Maddox Coy and Max Gomez, along with Brooks Larsh (not shown), played in the ChiTown Shuffle Triple-A tournament in Chicago. Ted Schultz | The Republic “> Columbus Youth Hockey has been a growing organization in recent years, especially in the girls’ program. Last month, five players traveled from Columbus to Chicago to compete on different teams in the Chi-Town Shuffle. That included Columbus Youth Hockey’s first girl, Avery Orgass, participating in the event. “The competition is extremely tough in this tournament,” said CYH Coaching Director Isaac Coy. “This is the first time that so many players from Columbus, including a female player like Avery Orgass, participate in a Triple-A tournament like this.” Coy said being selected for the Chi-Town Shuffle, tournament officials look at a player’s hockey background and hockey videos they submit that highlight their skills and talent. Officials then make a decision on how to choose their teams based on the player information they receive. Orgass, a fourth grader at Parkside Elementary, played on the CCM Selects team up to the 12U level. She had two assists to help the team reach the championship game of the tournament. “It sure was fun,” Orgass said. “I was definitely a little nervous, but it was fun playing with older girls.” Orgass is one of many girls from Columbus Youth Hockey to compete at the Triple-A level. Meanwhile, Max Perez, a sixth grader at CSA-Fodrea, played for the CCM Selects 12U boys team. “The games move faster than you think,” said Perez. “You have to pass faster and shoot faster.” Maddox Coy and Carter Harris were part of the Indianapolis Racers 10U Triple-A postseason team that competed. Coy, a fourth division player at Southside, scored one goal in the event. “It was very exciting, if a little nerve wracking,” said Maddox Coy. “I’ve gained a lot of confidence.” Harris, a fourth grader at Rockcreek Elementary, entered the Chi-Town Shuffle for the second year in a row. “There are many other good teams,” Harris said. “I wasn’t as nervous as last year.” A fifth player from Columbus, Brooks Larsh, played on the Spacemen team based out of Fort Wayne. All Columbus Youth Hockey players who played in the Chi-Town Shuffle are at the Triple-A level. “Triple-A hockey is just a whole different level of speed, skill and finesse, and all of our athletes did a great job,” said Isaac Coy. “We have others who play at that level who didn’t compete in this. They absolutely deserve to be at that level.”

