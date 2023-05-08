Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina shine in the elevator

Aryna Sabalenka with her trophy Credit: Alamy

Just over a year ago, tennis pundits, former players and fans sounded the death knell for women’s tennis following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty.

It wasn’t just Barty’s retirement that sparked concerns, as Serena Williams was on the brink of retirement, while fellow great Venus Williams was also headed for her exit.

Many believed that the current crop of players was not consistent enough to lead women’s tennis, others said there was a lack of quality at the top, while some argued that there was no real rivalry on the WTA Tour.

Step forward to May 2023 and the outlook couldn’t be more different as the likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have all proven at some point that there is life beyond Barty, Serena and Venus.

And suddenly praise is pouring in on celebrity coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who has mentored the likes of Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Stefanos Tsitsipas, elated that women’s tennis has a Big Three.

WTA has its big-3! Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina. The third is out of the rankings just because her points from winning Wimbledon haven’t shown up, he tweeted after Saturday’s Madrid Open final.

That Madrid Open final was just another indication of how good women’s tennis is right now, as world No. 1 Swiatek and world No. 2 Sabalenka battle it out in one of the best matches on the WTA Tour in recent years.

Sabalenka won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Saturday for her third title of the 2023 season. Two weeks ago, however, Swiatek held the winner’s trophy as she beat her rival 6-3, 6-4 in the Stuttgart last.

Former player and Amazon Prime analyst Mark Petchey certainly enjoyed the Madrid thriller and the general direction women’s tennis is taking.

One of the best matches you will ever see. What a conclusion. Which character of both. What charisma, he wrote. Women’s tennis in terms of rivalry hasn’t looked this good for a while. The new frontier. The new standard.

Story continues

But it’s not just Swiatek and Sabalenka who have taken up the mantle, as Rybakina has made it a Big Three, with many hoping their rivalry will be similar to those of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Swiatek was the first to improve her game last year as she became the world No. 1, winning eight titles including the French Open and the US Open, and also enjoying a 37 match winning streak last year.

Rybakina was next to make her mark as she won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon and this year she followed up by finishing second at the Australian Open, winning the Indian Wells Masters and claiming another runner-up at the Miami Open. Oh, and she’s managed to rack up some impressive victories over Swiatek and Sabalenka along the way.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, has finally achieved some consistency. After years of promise and falling short, the Belarusian won the Australian Open at the start of the year, finished second in Indian Wells and Stuttgart and then won her second Madrid Open title.

There will be ups and downs, but for now women’s tennis is in good shape.

The article Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina shine in the elevator appeared first on Tennis365.com.