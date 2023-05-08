Blue Devils earn the number 2 seed in the upcoming ACC Softball Championship





DURHAM After finishing the regular season with a 19-5 ACC ledger, Duke softball in eighth place earned the No. 2 spot in the ACC championship for the second consecutive year, the league announced on Sunday. The 2023 ACC Championship will be held at Melissa Cook Softball Stadium in South Bend, Ind., starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday The Blue Devils received a bye in the first round and will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. against the winner of seventh-seeded Notre Dame and tenth-seeded Georgia Tech. ACC Network and ESPN2 will provide live coverage of the ACC Softball Championship for 18 hours. The first three rounds will be broadcast on ACC Network, while ESPN2 will play the championship game. Full tournament ticket books are available for $10-15 and include tickets to all nine tournament games, including Saturday’s championship game. Tickets for individual sessions will also be on sale. Three other ACC teams join the Blue Devils in the most recent top 25 USA Today/NFCA poll in No. 3 Florida State, No. 10 Clemson and No. 21 Virginia Tech. For more information on the 2023 ACC Softball Championship, visit the2023 ACC Softball Championship page. Schedule 2023 ACC Softball Championship

Wednesday May 10 Game 1: #8 Virginia vs. #9 Syracuse, 1 p.m., ACCN

Game 2: #7 Notre Dame vs. #10 Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACCN Thursday, May 11 Game 3: #1 Florida State vs. Winner Game 1, 11 a.m., ACCN

Game 4: #4 Louisville vs. #5 Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m., ACCN

Game 5: #2 Duke vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m., ACCN

Game 6: #3 Clemson vs. #6 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ACCN Friday May 12 Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1pm, ACCN

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 PM, ACCN Saturday May 13 Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1 p.m., ESPN2 To stay up to date with Blue Devils softball, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching "DukeSOFTBALL"

