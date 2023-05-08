Ohio State football recruits battle for 4 star OT Brandon Baker





COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 35 highest rated ohio state goals in the 2024 recruiting class heading into summer: WHO: Brandon Baker, 4 star offensive tackle who plays for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. MATE: 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. RANKS: The No. 1 offensive tackle in the Class of 2024, No. 23 player. THE FIGHT: Baker has offers from 27 schools and hasn’t narrowed that list down as he weighs his options. A lot of that is due to him blowing up as a recruit over the past two months. All but two offers have been received since March 1. THE HOME STATE FACTOR: For years, a top-100 recruit from California didn’t mean much as USC struggled to be prominent. The arrival of Lincoln Riley changes that, especially for offensive players. The Trojans will be interesting to watch, just like UCLA under Chip Kelly. THE GEOGRAPHY: Santa Ana is 2,000 miles from the Ohio State campus. THE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES: Georgia is the only other school with a scheduled official visit at this time. But Oregon may be in overall charge of this recruiting heading into the summer. which shouldn’t be too much of a surprise considering the Ducks have been Pac 12’s most consistent team for the past five or six years. No team has benefited from USCs for years more than Oregon, and not even the re-emergence of the Trojans could cut the pipeline from Los Angeles to Eugene. THE OSU NEEDED: High level offensive tackles are number 1 for me for years to come. Bakers one of the best this class has to offer, and landing him could also mean finally breaking through the Mater Dei wall that OSU has been pounding on for a few cycles now, unsuccessfully. WHAT THIS GUY DOES: Baker is only six feet tall, so while he’s out as a tackle in college, he’s not guaranteed to be a left tackle, which is the money position. But being a good tackle can be a bigger deal for OSU since Air Noland, the 2024 quarterback recruit, is left-handed. WILL THE BUCKEYES GET IT? I’ll predict an Ohio State win here. The field to be a man who can compete for a year 2 starting spot should appeal to the country’s top offensive linemen. That plus his official visit in June will be his second trip to Columbus in four months. It will take time, but this is a chance for OSU offensive line coach Justin Frye to show how good he is on the recruiting path. Click here to see the entire Ohio State recruiting class for 2024. If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gamer.net For more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 gambler.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2023/05/ohio-state-footballs-recruiting-battle-for-4-star-ot-brandon-baker.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos