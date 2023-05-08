Carlos Alcaraz defends title Madrid | ATP tour

Carlos Alcaraz captured his fifth ATP Masters 1000 title on Sunday when he beat German lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to successfully defend his crown at the Mutua Madrid Open.

The 20-year-old Spaniard joined Rafael Nadal as the only consecutive Madrid champion in tournament history and is the youngest player to successfully defend an ATP Masters 1000 title since Nadal at Monte-Carlo and Rome in 2005-06.

With his 29th win of the season and 10th tour level title, Alcaraz rises to #1 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings after playing his opening match in Rome.

“It’s so, so special to me,” said Alcaraz. “To win the trophy here in Madrid. In my country. It’s always special to play and get a good result here.” [being] a champion is so special. In front of my home crowd, my family, my friends. Everyone close to me. For me it is a special feeling that I will never forget.”

Alcaraz struggled to serve at times during the two hour and 25 minute final, winning only 60 percent (27/45) of his first service points in the first two sets. However, the best seed fought hard and survived an offensive bombardment from the great-serving German. He fired his explosive groundstrokes to the incoming Struff with authority and precision in the third set and hit nine winners in the third set to triumph.

“It was a very difficult game,” said Alcaraz. “Jan played great, very aggressive. In the second set I had a lot of chances to break his serve and I didn’t take it and it was hard for me to lose it. I told myself to be positive all the time. the time and that I would get my chances and I think I did it in the third set.”

Alcaraz now has 21 consecutive wins on Spanish clay court events, improving to 2-1 in his ATP Head2Head series against Struff. Struff, 33, was the first lucky loser to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final since the series began in 1990. An ATP Masters 1000.

Struff, who upset Stefanos Tsitsipas and avenged his qualifying loss to Aslan Karatsev on his way to his second tour level final, is ranked No. 28 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings.

Alcaraz has won four tour-level titles this season. He triumphed on clay in Buenos Aires and Barcelona and took the crown on hard in Indian Wells. With his victory in the Spanish capital, he took the lead in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. It is the first time this season that Alcaraz leads the Live Race.

“It was great again. The audience, my people, were cheering my name since day one,” Alcaraz added. “It’s really great to have a lot of people behind you supporting you and pushing you forward.”

The defending champion survived the German’s hard blow throughout the 53-minute first set and stuck in rallies with his exceptional agility for forcing Struff to make mistakes. Alcaraz got what turned out to be the decisive break of the first set at 3–3 when Struff made a double fault and from 0/40 fought to hold on serving for the set.

Struff responded by making clean groundstrokes with authority against Alcaraz. He served and volleyed throughout the second set, saving five break points at 3–1 to hold on before tying the match.

Alcaraz won only 60 percent (27/45) of his first service points in the first and second sets, but improved to 81 percent (17/21) in the decider. He began to win the long-running exchanges and hit with more freedom as the game progressed. He also pulled Struff across the field with his drop shot to take the win.

Did you know?

At 20 years and two days old, Alcaraz is the sixth youngest player to win 10 tour-level tournaments in the Open Era.