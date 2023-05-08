OUTSIDE LOCAL: Subban launches show showcasing the diverse world of hockey

Subban’s latest foray is PK’s Places, a hockey show from Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for ESPN that puts him at the forefront of a sport eager to embrace and show diversity to expand what has long been a predominantly white audience.

More than a year since he played his last NHL game and retired at age 33, In PK Sub still pushes itself away from the ice.

Sure, he’s still training and staying in shape, but the 2013 Norris Trophy-winning defender is now working on pushing the boundaries in television.

“I never set boundaries for myself. I would suggest the game of hockey do the same,” Subban said. “I think there are no limits to what we can do. The game is still very young in terms of how we broadcast the game and how we do things. I still think there is a lot of room for growth.”

That growth can be seen in all hockey media in the United States. There are a variety of voices contributing, from former women’s star AJ Mleczko and other women in game broadcasts to Black retired players Subban, Kevin Weekes and Anson Carter analyzing from the booth or studio.

Subban’s latest foray is “Put PKs,” a hockey show from Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for ESPN that puts him at the forefront of a sport eager to embrace and show diversity to expand what has long been a predominantly white audience.

“It’s incredible, and I think it really shows the commitment to diversity that ESPN and Disney and Omaha and the NHL have to really grow the game and expand its roots,” said ESPN senior managing producer Lindsay Rovegno. “He’s a natural choice. He’s passionate, he’s energetic, he’s fun. It’s really very clear that he wants to expand the game and want people to see that there’s a history, but there’s also a really fun element to it. the sport is.”

Subban is having a lot of fun after hanging up his skates, and he hopes that comes through on the show, which kicked off Wednesday with its first episode on ESPN+. He is at peace with his decision to retire after 13 pro seasons because the right situation did not arise to continue chasing the Stanley Cup.

“When I didn’t get the chance to play in a team that I thought was the right match to do so, it wasn’t a good idea to go in a different direction,” said Subban. “The way I played the game was I gave 150% every serve… I have the same passion I had on the ice to take it to the media.”

Subban looks up to Michael Strahan, Super Bowl champion turned morning showman, when it comes to creating a second stage in his career and he gets advice from the former New York Giants defensive lineman on how to follow his path . In hockey, there are also two prominent former players who are Black: Weekes, who works at ESPN, and Carter, who is an analyst for Turner Sports.

Riffing with Manning and interviewing Ray Bourque about winning the Cup and celebrating in Boston takes Subban beyond the analyst realm and allows him to show some of the personality that made him a star in Montreal’s NHL to Nashville to New Jersey for over a decade.

“He brings a new perspective,” says Rovegno, who has worked on the “Places” franchise since its inception. “Not only does he bring his experience on the ice and kind of share anecdotes from his time as a player, but he really connects with the legends and is able to dive into the history and the passion he has for the game to share.”

Subban struck a deal with Omaha and ESPN before retiring, and this show may just be the beginning for him. Perhaps a hockey version of Peyton and Eli’s “ManningCast” featuring brothers Malcolm and Jordan would hit stores later.

“Maybe that’s something we’ll consider,” Subban said. “To be able to do things that maybe replicate the ‘ManningCast’ or other things that are done on broadcasts in the sports world would be something that would be huge for hockey.”

___

AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press