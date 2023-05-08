Phoenix can’t overcome early shortfall, falls to navy





Next game: High point 5/9/2023 | 6 p.m Be able to. 09 (Tue) / 6pm High point Annapolis, MD- The Elon Phoenix (28-18) found himself in a 6-0 hole after playing four innings against the Navy Midshipmen (23-25) on Sunday afternoon, eventually falling by a score of 8-5. Elon would outscore the Midshipmen 5–2 in the last four and a half frames, but the six-run deficit proved too much for the Phoenix to overcome. Connor Coolahan was the main powerhouse for the Phoenix in game two, as the nine-hole batter hit a double and hit Elon’s lone home run in the series on the losing effort. Coolahan ended the day with two runs scored and also three RBI’s. Tanner Holliman ended his streak in Annapolis with four hits along with three RBI. Holliman ended the day 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI double. Cole Reynolds And Parker Haskin both secured multi-hit performances and for Reynolds, it was his second two-hit game of the series. How it happened Ryan Sprock and Matthew Shirah both got the ball to start the ball game for the Phoenix and Midshipmen respectively and both put zeroes on the scoreboard in the first two frames.

and Matthew Shirah both got the ball to start the ball game for the Phoenix and Midshipmen respectively and both put zeroes on the scoreboard in the first two frames. The Navy would use a two-out rally in the bottom of the third to draw first blood against the Phoenix. The Midshipmen would use two hits, then a Logan Keller double would bring home both runners and give Navy a two-run lead. Navy would add another run on a single by Colin Smith to increase the lead to three.

Navy would add three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning by hitting four more hits. Two doubles and two singles would account for three runs in the inning, as Navy increased their lead to six.

The Phoenix would get two runs back, with the first coming off one Connor Coolahan double to score Tanner Holliman Than Parker Haskin would pick Coolahan to cut the lead to four.

double to score Than would pick Coolahan to cut the lead to four. Navy would answer with another run in the bottom of the fifth on a Nick Burch double to make it five.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Elon would get two more runs in the seventh inning thanks to a Connor Coolahan home run with two runs down the left field line, without any problem over the short fence on the left. This is Coolahan’s first home run of the season.

home run with two runs down the left field line, without any problem over the short fence on the left. This is Coolahan’s first home run of the season. After Navy answered with a run in the seventh, the Phoenix would respond in the top of the eighth with back-to-back doubles from Justin Casella And Tanner Holliman . After Holliman’s RBI double, no more runs would come for either side and the Midshipmen would win game two of the two game-sets, 8-5. Notes and statistics This is only the third time this season the Phoenix has lost when recording 10 or more hits. Elon is now 19-3 in the season where the Phoenix count is double digit hits.

Cole Reynolds registered his 14 e multi-hit game of the season leading the team. Reynolds now has five multi-hit appearances in his last nine games. Reynolds hits .382 in his last nine games.

registered his 14 multi-hit game of the season leading the team. Reynolds now has five multi-hit appearances in his last nine games. Reynolds hits .382 in his last nine games. Connor Coolahan hit his first home run of the season in Sunday’s loss. This home run is also the first of Coolahan’s college career, including both seasons with La Salle prior to his time as Phoenix. Coolahan also reached 30 RBI on the season in Sunday’s loss.

hit his first home run of the season in Sunday’s loss. This home run is also the first of Coolahan’s college career, including both seasons with La Salle prior to his time as Phoenix. Coolahan also reached 30 RBI on the season in Sunday’s loss. James Broderick continued his on-base streak to nine consecutive games after going 1-for-4 against Navy. Broderick continues to hit over .350 during the nine-game stretch.

continued his on-base streak to nine consecutive games after going 1-for-4 against Navy. Broderick continues to hit over .350 during the nine-game stretch. Parker Haskin started for the Phoenix for the first time since last season’s opener against Fairfield. In Haskin’s last two starts, he goes 5-for-9 at the plate and hits a career-high .339 at the plate.

started for the Phoenix for the first time since last season’s opener against Fairfield. In Haskin’s last two starts, he goes 5-for-9 at the plate and hits a career-high .339 at the plate. Justin Casella closed the ballgame with a double, another extra basehit for the junior. Cassella hit an extra-base hit in eight of his last eleven games. Cassella has seven home runs and four doubles during the stretch.

closed the ballgame with a double, another extra basehit for the junior. Cassella hit an extra-base hit in eight of his last eleven games. Cassella has seven home runs and four doubles during the stretch. Tanner Holliman ends his series with Navy, finishing 4-for-6 at the plate, along with a run scored, two walks and three runs batted in. His two hits in game two gave Holliman his tenth multi-hit game of the season.

