Sports
Cricket: Kenya junior team for World Cup qualifiers announced
The men’s junior national cricket team will begin training on Tuesday for the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Mens Cricket World Cup Africa Division One qualifiers scheduled for July 23-29 in Tanzania.
The hosts, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Namibia are the other nations that will compete in the qualifiers, the winner of which will secure the only ticket to the World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka.
ICC has not yet announced dates for the World Cup.
Kenya advanced to the Division One round as champions of the ICC Under-19 Mens Cricket World Cup Africa Division Two qualifiers.
Coach Josephat Irungu’s side defeated hosts Nigeria by 11 points in a low-scoring thrilling match at MKO Cricket Stadium, Abuja in October last year.
Irungu has appointed a provisional selection of 38 men for the tournament in Tanzania.
Nairobi has contributed the largest number of players to the squad with 32, while Nakuru and Mombasa counties have produced three players each.
While Irungu will train the players from Nairobi at Sikh Union Club, those from Nakuru and Mombasa will be trained in those regions by former Kenyan internationals Peter Ongondo and Maurice Odumbe respectively.
Cricket Kenya Development Director Thomas Odoyo and Selection Committee Chairman Alfred Njuguna will oversee the process.
Irungu said the players will train after school and on weekends for now.
The provisional roster will then be whittled down to about 18 players before entering a residential training camp early next month.
There are also plans to allow the team to acclimatize in Mombasa two weeks before the tournament. Irungu said no one is guaranteed a place in the final squad as only impressive players go through the squad.
Preliminary squad
1. Brian Likavu (World Cup) Kenya Congolese Cricket Club
2. Darsh Panchani Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj
3. Raj Manji Sikh Union Sports Club
4. Yash Gohil (World Cup) Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club
5. Vishil Patel Ruaraka Sports Club
6. Vaibhav Naresh stray lions cricket club
7. Dedan Omondi Stray Lions Cricket Club
8. Stian Smith Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club
9. Yuvraj Bhatani – Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club
10. Duncan Muchenditsi Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club
11. Rayan Kassam – Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club
12. Manveer Singh Sikh Union Sports Club
13. Krish Haria Swamibapa Sports Club
14. Peter Ngure Obuya cricket academy
15. Ken Mwangi Watch Cricket Academy
16. Allan Kibabi Kenya Congolese Cricket Club
17. Jiyan Patel Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club
18. Kelvin Mutembei Stray Wolves Cricket Club
19. Ankit Ashani Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj
20. Rohit Varsani Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj
21. Neel Doshi – Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club
22. Saavir Karani Obuya cricket academy
23. Darshil Suthar Goan Institute
24. Kelvin Doctor Kenya Congolese Cricket Club
25. Ashdeep Kundi Sikh Union Sports Club
26. Simon Mburu Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club
27. Arnav Patel – Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club
28. Akshith Sekar – Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club
29. Yug Kerai Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj
30. Garv Galaiya Stray Leopards Cricket Club
31. Aditya Vekaria Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj
32. Sajeeth Chidmbaram Stray Lions Cricket Club
33. Hitendra Sanghani Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj
34. Vatsal Shah Mombasa Sports Club
35. Manav Devani Mombasa Sports Club
36.Hassan Lijodi Pirates Cricket Club
37. Yusuf Khamala – Pirate Cricket Club
38.Joseph Macharia – Pirates Cricket Club
|
Sources
2/ https://nation.africa/kenya/sports/cricket/cricket-kenya-junior-team-for-world-cup-qualifiers-named-4226858
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricket: Kenya junior team for World Cup qualifiers announced
- pants: Aditya Birla Fashion to raise up to 800 crore for TCNS acquisition
- Honoring innovative insurance technology in 2023
- Closure of polling stations for Turkish elections in most European countries
- Government Official – The New Indian Express
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Original Lineup Reunites For The First Time In 36 Years: Watch
- Stock market today: Asian stocks start the week with gains | Nation and World
- Beckers has announced the construction of a new ‘Sustainable Innovation Center’ in the UK to unlock the potential of more sustainable coil coating technology.
- Sharad Pawar surprised by Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ religious slogans, says Congress will win in Karnataka | Karnataka News-2
- ‘God is working’: Actor Mackenzie Mauzy talks about the Lord’s faithfulness amid life’s trials
- Phoenix can’t overcome early shortfall, falls to navy
- Stylists break down viral fashion moments – WWD