Cricket: Kenya junior team for World Cup qualifiers announced





The men’s junior national cricket team will begin training on Tuesday for the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Mens Cricket World Cup Africa Division One qualifiers scheduled for July 23-29 in Tanzania. The hosts, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Namibia are the other nations that will compete in the qualifiers, the winner of which will secure the only ticket to the World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka. ICC has not yet announced dates for the World Cup.











Kenya advanced to the Division One round as champions of the ICC Under-19 Mens Cricket World Cup Africa Division Two qualifiers. Coach Josephat Irungu’s side defeated hosts Nigeria by 11 points in a low-scoring thrilling match at MKO Cricket Stadium, Abuja in October last year. Irungu has appointed a provisional selection of 38 men for the tournament in Tanzania. Nairobi has contributed the largest number of players to the squad with 32, while Nakuru and Mombasa counties have produced three players each. While Irungu will train the players from Nairobi at Sikh Union Club, those from Nakuru and Mombasa will be trained in those regions by former Kenyan internationals Peter Ongondo and Maurice Odumbe respectively. Cricket Kenya Development Director Thomas Odoyo and Selection Committee Chairman Alfred Njuguna will oversee the process. Irungu said the players will train after school and on weekends for now. The provisional roster will then be whittled down to about 18 players before entering a residential training camp early next month. There are also plans to allow the team to acclimatize in Mombasa two weeks before the tournament. Irungu said no one is guaranteed a place in the final squad as only impressive players go through the squad. Preliminary squad 1. Brian Likavu (World Cup) Kenya Congolese Cricket Club 2. Darsh Panchani Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj 3. Raj Manji Sikh Union Sports Club 4. Yash Gohil (World Cup) Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club 5. Vishil Patel Ruaraka Sports Club 6. Vaibhav Naresh stray lions cricket club 7. Dedan Omondi Stray Lions Cricket Club 8. Stian Smith Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club 9. Yuvraj Bhatani – Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club 10. Duncan Muchenditsi Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club 11. Rayan Kassam – Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club 12. Manveer Singh Sikh Union Sports Club 13. Krish Haria Swamibapa Sports Club 14. Peter Ngure Obuya cricket academy 15. Ken Mwangi Watch Cricket Academy 16. Allan Kibabi Kenya Congolese Cricket Club 17. Jiyan Patel Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club 18. Kelvin Mutembei Stray Wolves Cricket Club 19. Ankit Ashani Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj 20. Rohit Varsani Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj 21. Neel Doshi – Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club 22. Saavir Karani Obuya cricket academy 23. Darshil Suthar Goan Institute 24. Kelvin Doctor Kenya Congolese Cricket Club 25. Ashdeep Kundi Sikh Union Sports Club 26. Simon Mburu Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club 27. Arnav Patel – Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club 28. Akshith Sekar – Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club 29. Yug Kerai Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj 30. Garv Galaiya Stray Leopards Cricket Club 31. Aditya Vekaria Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj 32. Sajeeth Chidmbaram Stray Lions Cricket Club 33. Hitendra Sanghani Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj 34. Vatsal Shah Mombasa Sports Club 35. Manav Devani Mombasa Sports Club 36.Hassan Lijodi Pirates Cricket Club 37. Yusuf Khamala – Pirate Cricket Club 38.Joseph Macharia – Pirates Cricket Club

