World Cup spot up for grabs as Super League reaches thrilling final





Whoever finishes in eighth place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings and qualifies directly for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be decided this week when Ireland take on Bangladesh in the final series of the current cycle .

South Africa are currently narrowly clinging to eighth place, but the Proteas have already played their full quota of Super League games and could still be usurped by Ireland and sent to the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in June and July if the results be against them. The Proteas amassed a total of 98 points from their Super League fixtures and will hold on to the last direct qualifier unless Ireland can complete a clean sweep over Bangladesh in their three-game series starting Tuesday in Chelmsford. Ireland are currently 11th in the standings with 68 points, but after three wins over Bangladesh, the European team is level with South Africa on 98 points. Path to the Cricket World Cup 2023 Getting three wins may still not be enough for Ireland as Andy Balbirnie’s side need to ensure they improve their net run rate and avoid dropping penalties if they want to push for South Africa. Ireland will be boosted by the return of star pacer Josh Little, who has been cleared by the Gujarat Titans to take a short break from the Indian Premier League and play the three games in England. Little has six wickets from eight matches in his first appearance in the IPL this year and Gujarat cricket director Vikram Solanki said the left arm is leaving the franchise to join his international teammates with their best wishes. “We wish Josh the best when he returns to represent Ireland in the ODIs,” said Solanki. “He’s had a good run in his first Indian Premier League and we look forward to welcoming him back once he’s done with the ODI series.” Video

T20 World Cup



03:16

Hat-trick hero Josh Little with explosive spell for Ireland | Highlights | T20WC 2022 Highlights: Ireland pacer Josh Little took 3/22 with a hat-trick against New Zealand at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Bangladesh are currently fourth in the Super League standings and have already booked their place for this year’s World Cup, although the Asian nation can still overtake England and India to finish as high as second with three wins against Ireland. Squad Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Scheme: May 9: 1st ODI, Chelmsford

May 12: 2nd ODI, Chelmsford

May 14: 3rd ODI, Chelmsford

