Sports
Tennis world urges change after ‘disgusting’ ballmaid drama at Madrid Open
The Madrid Open seems to be backing down over the backlash related to their ballwoman outfits on the main field after a furore erupted last week. Tennis fans were outraged last week when viewers noticed the difference in outfits between the ball queens on the main field and those on the outdoor arenas.
The ballmen at La Caja Magica Stadium, broadcast to a wider global audience, were an all-female ballgirl squad for male matches. Carlos Alcaraz, the biggest name in the Madrid Open draw, played on the main field and viewers often saw the 20-year-old Spaniard walking ahead of the women in short skirts and with their midriffs on display.
HORRIBLE: Furore erupts when female players are ‘silent’ after the final
SORRY: Roger Federer’s ‘brutal’ Rafa Nadal confession ahead of French Open
Both boys and girls are used on the outdoor courts – and their outfits are much more conservative. The mixed crew wears a blue kit with the Lacoste logo and the ball team also consists of younger participants who have been training for longer.
Rennae Stubs was a tennis great who labeled the situation “ridiculous” as the tournament has historically faced backlash over the outfits of the ball queens. Tennis fans have been outraged that younger ball kids have been shunted to the outdoor courts in favor of “models,” and questioned why training is happening in 2023.
The model ball women stayed for Alcaraz’s semifinal victory over Borna Coric at La Caja Magica stadium. However, fans were quick to point out that during Alcaraz’s victory over Jan-Lennard Struf in the final, the ball ladies had changed outfits.
The ballerinas had moved from skirts to three-quarter pants, which would suggest a more conservative move after the backlash. The change of outfit did not go unnoticed, with fans labeling the decision as ‘damage control’ following the outrage surrounding the Madrid Open.
The tournament generated controversy in 2004 when models in their 20s were hired to compete. After a fuss over the outfits, the 2006 and 2007 Madrid Open employed male models to compete in the women’s competitions. In this year’s tournament, Iga Swiatek walked out in front of a number of male ‘models’, who are used as ballmen on the main field.
The situation over the years has divided the players. When the decision was made in 2004, tennis icon Andre Agassi questioned the use of the ‘models’ as ball people and whether it was good for tennis. Marat Safin, the winner of the 2004 tournament, said it was publicity for the sport whether it was bad or good.
“The models mean people are still talking about tennis. Good publicity, bad publicity. It doesn’t matter,” he said after introducing the new ball people. To this day, the controversy continues, with many on social media objecting to the “disgusting.”
Madrid Open faces backlash over women’s doubles final
The Madrid Open was in the spotlight this week for all the wrong reasons and it was about the treatment of the women on the ball and the female players. A debate broke out among fans after Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish world number 1, was presented with a comically large cake to celebrate his birthday after a match on center court. Aryna Sabalenka had received a significantly smaller dessert through the tournament.
And to make matters worse, tournament boss Feliciano Lopez doesn’t seem too impressed when finalist Swiatek mentioned in her speech that two of her matches had ended after 1am local time. Then none of the women’s doubles finalists… Gauff, Pegula, Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad-Maia – were allowed to speak after their game.
None of the four players said they were told why they weren’t allowed to give a speech – and Gauff wrote on Twitter afterwards that she was ‘not given a chance to speak’. Pegula added a “lips zipped” emoji to Gauff’s tweet, while Azarenka said it was “difficult to explain” to her young son why she couldn’t say hello to him after the game.
Players like Ons Babeur disapproved of the decision not to let the finalists speak, while Stubbs also weighed in, labeling the move a ‘disgrace’. The backlash will only call for more change in next year’s tournament.
