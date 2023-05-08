Charity hockey match to benefit the Velva family | News, sports, jobs

Minot’s police officers and firefighters will compete to raise money for a Velva family facing medical expenses during the Guns vs. This year’s Hoses Charity Hockey Game on May 20.

The fifth annual event will take place at the Pepsi Rink at the Maysa Arena, starting at 7 p.m

The cost is $5 per person, children 5 and under are admitted free. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and Chuck-a-Puck.

The funds raised will be used to help the Justin and Missy Beeter family, who have incurred significant work stoppages and travel expenses and medical supplies and services not covered by health insurance.

The daughter and son of the Beeters, Autumn and Adrian “AJ” Beeter, were injured on the way home from Nedrose School last December 12. They were thrown from their vehicle after it rolled onto icy roads created by freezing rain.

Missy Beeter said Autumn, 17, who had been driving the vehicle, had spent 11 days in Trinity Hospital, including three days in intensive care. She has also been hospitalized in Bismarck twice since then.

Her injuries included a severed artery behind one knee and torn muscles and tissues on her calf. She also had other cuts, microfractures of the spine and a concession. She received multiple blood transfusions due to blood loss.

She has had multiple surgeries and procedures. She will be attending Regions Hospital Burn Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 26 for the first of a series of at least six visits for laser surgery on her leg.

‘She has a knee brace’ said Mrs. Beeter. “She has to wear braces day and night.”

However, Autumn recently started walking without her walker and continues to take physical therapy.

AJ, 16, was released from the emergency room after being treated after the crash. He suffered lacerations to his head, spleen and other parts of his body and broke some ribs. Beeter said her son has returned to high school where he is a freshman. Autumn is a distance learning junior who hopes to eventually rejoin her classmates and later become a diesel mechanic.

There are emotional and physical challenges in recovering from the trauma, but both teens get better, Beeter said.

Minot State University hockey fans, the Beeter family will be cheering on both the fire department and the police on May 20, but with a little extra credit to the fire department for selecting them for the fundraiser.

Beeter said she cried when she heard of their selection, overwhelmed by the community’s support.

“There is such a huge community behind us and you only realize that when something like this happens. Honestly, it means a lot,” she said.

Minot Fire Department senior firefighter Michael Crisp said the charity hockey games are typically fast-paced and competitive.

“None of the teams like to lose, so it’s going to be quite an exciting game to watch from start to finish,” he said.

A silent auction runs from the start of the game to the third period, with a donation table at the entrance to the rink. At the Chuck-A-Puck game, people can buy pucks to throw on the ice after the second break. The puck closest to or on the center ice spot earns the pitcher a prize.

Over the past four years, Crisp said, the event has averaged $15,000 each year.

“The support from our community, year after year, has been amazing,” he said.