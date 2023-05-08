Sports
Charity hockey match to benefit the Velva family | News, sports, jobs
Minot’s police officers and firefighters will compete to raise money for a Velva family facing medical expenses during the Guns vs. This year’s Hoses Charity Hockey Game on May 20.
The fifth annual event will take place at the Pepsi Rink at the Maysa Arena, starting at 7 p.m
The cost is $5 per person, children 5 and under are admitted free. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and Chuck-a-Puck.
The funds raised will be used to help the Justin and Missy Beeter family, who have incurred significant work stoppages and travel expenses and medical supplies and services not covered by health insurance.
The daughter and son of the Beeters, Autumn and Adrian “AJ” Beeter, were injured on the way home from Nedrose School last December 12. They were thrown from their vehicle after it rolled onto icy roads created by freezing rain.
Missy Beeter said Autumn, 17, who had been driving the vehicle, had spent 11 days in Trinity Hospital, including three days in intensive care. She has also been hospitalized in Bismarck twice since then.
Her injuries included a severed artery behind one knee and torn muscles and tissues on her calf. She also had other cuts, microfractures of the spine and a concession. She received multiple blood transfusions due to blood loss.
She has had multiple surgeries and procedures. She will be attending Regions Hospital Burn Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 26 for the first of a series of at least six visits for laser surgery on her leg.
‘She has a knee brace’ said Mrs. Beeter. “She has to wear braces day and night.”
However, Autumn recently started walking without her walker and continues to take physical therapy.
AJ, 16, was released from the emergency room after being treated after the crash. He suffered lacerations to his head, spleen and other parts of his body and broke some ribs. Beeter said her son has returned to high school where he is a freshman. Autumn is a distance learning junior who hopes to eventually rejoin her classmates and later become a diesel mechanic.
There are emotional and physical challenges in recovering from the trauma, but both teens get better, Beeter said.
Minot State University hockey fans, the Beeter family will be cheering on both the fire department and the police on May 20, but with a little extra credit to the fire department for selecting them for the fundraiser.
Beeter said she cried when she heard of their selection, overwhelmed by the community’s support.
“There is such a huge community behind us and you only realize that when something like this happens. Honestly, it means a lot,” she said.
Minot Fire Department senior firefighter Michael Crisp said the charity hockey games are typically fast-paced and competitive.
“None of the teams like to lose, so it’s going to be quite an exciting game to watch from start to finish,” he said.
A silent auction runs from the start of the game to the third period, with a donation table at the entrance to the rink. At the Chuck-A-Puck game, people can buy pucks to throw on the ice after the second break. The puck closest to or on the center ice spot earns the pitcher a prize.
Over the past four years, Crisp said, the event has averaged $15,000 each year.
“The support from our community, year after year, has been amazing,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/news/local-news/2023/05/charity-hockey-game-to-benefit-velva-family/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood dance party | DJ sets | Battle Tickets, Misbehaving Beautifully – The Studio, Ahmedabad, from May 13 to May 14
- Charity hockey match to benefit the Velva family | News, sports, jobs
- Michigan secures first berth in NCAA Tournament, will face Cornell in first round
- Asian stocks start the week with gains
- Google, IBM, Tesla A and how these companies are using AI to transform work
- Final rehearsals for Eurovision 2023 are underway in Liverpool – BBC News
- Prime Minister says Imran Khan tried to implicate him in UK money laundering case but got a clear cut
- Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month
- Indonesian president condemns attack on ASEAN officials providing aid to Myanmar
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens at $114 million | Entertainment
- Tennis world urges change after ‘disgusting’ ballmaid drama at Madrid Open
- Penny Mordaunt’s Sword, Katy Perry’s Hat and Other Coronation Fashion Moments