SEA Games 2023: Singaporean table tennis debutants break through barriers

PHNOM PENH Even before the first ping pong ball is hit at the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex on Tuesday, Singaporean SEA Games debutants Ser Lin Qian, Izaac Quek and Beh Kun Ting are already winners in their own right.

Table tennis player Lin Qian, 17, was a self-confessed perfectionist when she developed an eating disorder three years ago.

The Ngee Ann Polytechnic student said: I was at Singapore Sports School when we had a session to measure our height and weight. My coach made an innocent remark about watching my diet and not putting too much pressure on my knees.

I started thinking about it more and started cutting back on junk food, snacks and bubble tea. At first it was a healthy diet, but when I saw the number on the scale go down and people told me I was slimmer, it became addictive.

The highly sensitive teen also noted that it was a combination of past experiences of people saying I’m very tall.

She added: So, from eating almost 24/7 because I was a growing athlete… the episode forced me to eat a lot less and it got really bad. I just lost interest in a lot of things.

Her physical and mental health took a beating when she passed out and there were days when she didn’t have the energy or motivation to go to school or workout.

Fortunately, with the help of her family, coaches and friends, Lin Qian was able to gradually pull herself out of the vicious circle.

In 2021, she won her first World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender title in Italy in the Under-15 girls’ singles. That year she also came third in the same category at the World Youth Championships of the International Table Tennis Federation.

In 2022, she added Under-17 and Under-19 titles in WTT Youth Contender events in France and Portugal and was named 2021 Sportsgirl of the Year.

I am grateful to those who have supported me and have faith in me. They told me it’s okay to take a break, not think so much and learn ways to manage stress, said Ser, who works out for four hours a day and winds down by watching TV with her mother or to go shopping.

I’m fine now, but it takes time to regain momentum from the competition. I’m just glad I’m more positive now and can encourage myself to adapt to different situations.

A player who has also quickly adapted to a new environment is Izaac, who is making waves in the senior circuit at the age of sixteen.

In April 2021, he became the first Singaporean to top the world under-15 boys ranking. A year later he was part of the silver winning men’s team at the Commonwealth Games.

His star rose further at the 2023 Singapore Smash when he defeated Indian Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal Achanta and 2019 World Championship silver medalist Mattias Falck from Sweden. Izaac became the highest ranked locally born Singaporean in the men’s singles world rankings at 68th.

But the teen is unbothered by his newfound fame, noting that it doesn’t change how I play.

The Singapore Sports School student said having a routine helps him manage expectations and move forward quickly regardless of success or defeat.

The day before matches, I do certain things at the same time, such as watching videos of my opponents. I also visualize how I’m going to play and certain aspects of my technique,” said Quek, who enjoys a hearty meal with family and friends, and bonds with teammates over the Valorant video game.

His teammate Beh also has his own ways of dealing with stress. Known as the prankster of the peloton, the 21-year-old lightens the mood in the team with his jokes and antics.

But behind his cheerful demeanor is a steely determination that he had missed two previous SEA Games.

He said: I was very disappointed because I only missed one spot during the selection tests. It was heartbreaking but if you ask me why I persevere I would ask why not because I have already come this far and I have already put in the effort.

I am relieved and happy to be on the team this year.

The Republic Polytechnic graduate, who dabbles in photography, admitted to introducing himself on the SEA Games stage.

He said, it won’t be easy, but I want to do well in the team and individual events, and I’ll do everything I can to get there.

In Monday’s draw, the Singapore men’s team will play round-robin matches against Laos and Malaysia on Tuesday and the Philippines a day later. The women’s team will play against Cambodia and Malaysia on Tuesday. The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals.