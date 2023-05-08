Women’s Lacrosse Earns Bid for 2023 NCAA Tournament





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The Penn State women’s lacrosse team earns a bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament for the 26th time in the program’s history. The Nittany Lions take on Stony Brook in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, May 12 at 3 p.m. The winner of the match will advance to the second round to face the winner of the match between Loyola and Fairfield. The second game is on Sunday 14 May. Penn State is 11-6, 3-4 Big Ten while Stony Brook is 14-3, 7-0 CAA. The Nittany Lions hunger for a win as they try to end a two-game drought. The Wolverines clinch their first-ever CAA Tournament title on Saturday, May 6, when they defeated Towson 19-4. This will be the second ever meeting between Penn State and Stony Brook, the last game to take place in 2018. Penn State will enter the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, when they played a first-round game against Penn. The Nittany Lions fell 15-14 in overtime in the in-state matchup. NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY The Nittany Lions will make their 26th tournament appearance with the first coming in 1983.

Penn State has won five national championships in the program’s history.

The team will be looking for its first first-round win since 2019, after earning a bye in 2017 to advance to the final four.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2023/5/7/womens-lacrosse-earns-bid-to-2023-ncaa-tournament.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos