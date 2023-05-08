Moorlands Cricket Club captain Eddie Walmsley hopes the team will see the club challenge silverware on all fronts with a new look





Moorlands Cricket Club captain Eddie Walmsley believes this could be an exciting season as the team is refreshed for the new campaign and an attack on silverware. Mirfield-based Moorlands are one of the top teams in the Huddersfield Cricket League and have won the Sykes Cup for the past two years, beating favorites Hoylandswaine on both occasions. Walmsley says a new, younger team with fresh ambition could be the key to a successful campaign. He added: “Obviously we want to have a good season. I sit down with the hierarchy at the club before each season and we discuss in detail what we want to do. But we don’t just enter a competition to enter it, we enter to try to win it, it’s as simple as that. “I’m really happy to have led the club to two Sykes Cup wins lately but it would be great to make it a third and we’ve shown we can beat the very best Hoylandswaine on our day in that League. We also participate in the Heavy Woolen Cup and want to get far in that too.” When it comes to the Huddersfield Cricket League Premiership, Walmsley is looking to make a huge improvement on last year. “Last year we underperformed in the league,” he said. “There were many reasons: players were on vacation, had work commitments and injuries. “This year we have a full 11 to go flat out in all competitions. Hopefully that means a more consistent team performs better and we’re not on the wrong side of the table like we were last year. Sometimes we were in the bottom four, which made things nervous.” Walmsley, 32, has been at Moorlands for six years and has been captain for the last three. “I like playing at Moorlands,” he said. “It’s a real community club and close to where I live, so it’s perfect. Hopefully we will have a successful season and enjoy the challenge on the right side of the league again.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://huddersfieldhub.co.uk/moorlands-cricket-club-captain-eddie-walmsley-hopes-new-look-team-will-see-club-challenge-for-silverware-on-all-fronts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

