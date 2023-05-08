USC football recruiting: Anquon Fegans, No. 1 safety and top-10 prospect in Class 2025, ties

USC received a pledge from one of the Class of 2025’s most touted prospects on Sunday, when safety Anquon Fegans be announced stake to the Trojans. Fegans is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 safety in class and the No. 10 overall prospect. He chose USC from a list of offerings that included some of the best programming in the country.

Born in Alabaster, Alabama, Fegans is the younger brother of former Alabama defensive back Trequon Fagans, who also committed to transfer to USC on Sunday. The elder Fagans were redshirted for the Crimson Tide last season after being ranked as a four-star contender in the Class of 2022.

Anquon Fagans has two seasons left in high school football, but impressed early in his career at Thompson High School while playing a key role in a program that has won four straight state championships. He scored 67 tackles and nine interceptions in 2022, having also played significantly as a freshman.

Thompson is considered a five-star candidate in the 247Sports Composite and a four-star candidate by 247Sports. Here is the full scouting report about Fegans from 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:

A handsome safety prospect who already has some valuable experience under his belt after getting varsity snaps as a freshman for Alabama’s 7A state champions. Well put together at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, but nowhere near max, and could eventually push 200 pounds or more when he gets to college. Has been used primarily as a deep guard early in the prep career, but has also doubled as a nickel defender in certain situations. Tends to hold his own in hand-to-hand coverage and has shown he can jump routes during off-season 7-on-7 play. Fairly useful as a tackler in the open field and seems to understand that the lower man often wins more often than not. Competitive on special teams and should provide value in both kick and point coverage at the college of his choice. Needs to keep learning and evolving as a player, but the ability to read and diagnose quickly and then put oneself in a position to make a game is promising. Could eventually move closer to the line of scrimmage depending on how his body fills out, but has most of the skills needed to emerge as a perennial contributor in the back seven at a top 25 program.

Feagns is the first commitment to USC’s 2025 class.