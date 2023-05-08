Best, worst shark lottery scenarios

The Draft lottery is almost here!

At 5 p.m. PT on Monday, we’ll find out where the San Jose Sharks pick, No. 1 through 6.

The San Jose Sharks have a 9.5 percent chance of winning the first overall pick, according to Tankathon, 9.5 at number 2, 0.3 at number 3, 15.4 at number four, 44.6 at number 5 and 20.8 at number 6.

For fun, I was curious about the best and worst-case scenarios for each roster, Nos. 1 through 6. What does it mean, for example, who is the best first pick in NHL history? The worst? And so forth.

This spans 54 years, since 1969, the first modern NHL Draft.

From a Mario Lemieux to a Nail Yakupov, there is a wide variety of outcomes for the San Jose Sharks.

No. 1

Most games: Joe Thornton (1,714)

Fewest Games (retired): Gord Kluzak (299)

Over 1,000 games: 21 players

Most goals: Alex Ovechkin (822)

Most Points: Mario Lemieux (1,723)

Hall of Fame: 8 (Gilbert Perreault, Guy Lafleur, Denis Potvin, Dale Hawerchuk, Lemieux, Mike Modano, Mats Sundin, Eric Lindros)

Likely Hall of Famers: 7 (Thornton, Marc-Andre Fleury, Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Steven Stamkos, Connor McDavid)

By probably Hall of Famer, I’m saying if this player retired today would he be inducted into the Hall of Fame?

Predictably, for the best case scenario here, there are a lot of great choices. But I’m going for Lemieux, the only player on this list who could threaten for all-time best against the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr and Gordie Howe.

The worst case? Kluzak was on his way to a solid NHL career before knee injuries derailed him. So I’m going to say Nail Yakupov, an alleged goalscorer who never topped 17 in a six-year season in the league.

No. 2

Most games: Patrick Marleau (1,779)

Fewest games (retired): Dave Chyzowski (126)

Over 1,000 games: 17

Most Goals: Marcel Dionne (731)

Most Points: Dionne (1,771)

Hall of Fame: 4 (Dionne, Brendan Shanahan, Chris Pronger, Daniel Sedin)

Likely Hall of Famers: 4 (Marleau, Evgeni Malkin, Drew Doughty, Victor Hedman)

I choose Pronger over Dionne for best case scenario. Both were the very best players on playoff teams, but I like the elite defenseman who led three different teams to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Chyzowski had a thumping shot, but the winger couldn’t do much with it at the NHL level, scoring just 15 goals in splits of six seasons.

number 3

Most games: Glen Wesley (1,457)

Fewest games (retired): Neil Brady (89)

Over 1,000 games: 16

Most Goals: Denis Savard (473)

Most Points: Savard (1,338)

Hall of Fame: 4 (Savard, Pat LaFontaine, Scott Niedermayer, Henrik Sedin)

Likely Hall of Famers: 1 (Jonathan Toews)

I choose four-time Stanley Cup winner Niedermayer as my best case scenario. Toews and Leon Draisaitl are also interesting arguments in this space.

Meanwhile, Brady was a skilled centerman who lacked speed, with only 31 points in 89 games. This is from 1989 to 1994, of course a high scoring period.

number 4

Most games: Ron Francis (1,731)

Fewest Games (retired): Alexander Volchkov (3)

Over 1,000 games: 11

Most Goals: Mike Gartner (708)

Most Points: Francis (1,798)

Hall of Famers: 9 (Steve Shutt, Lanny McDonald, Clark Gillies, Gartner, Larry Murphy, Francis, Steve Yzerman, Paul Kariya, Roberto Luongo)

Probably Hall of Famers: 0?

During his 22-year career, Steve Yzerman was everything to the Detroit Red Wings: Dominant Offensive Power. Selke Trophy winner. Three-time Stanley Cup winner. So while it’s an extensive list of Hall of Famers, I’m tabbing Stevie Y.

Not surprisingly, the arguably worst No. 4 pick ever came from the arguably worst first round ever. Volchkov, of the 1996 Draft, couldn’t even make it in Russia’s first division field hockey and played most of his career in Belarus.

number 5

Most games: Jaromir Jagr (1,733)

Fewest games (retired): Ray Martyniuk (0)

Over 1,000 games: 10

Most Goals: Jagr (766)

Most Points: Jagr (1,921)

Hall of Fame: 2 (Scott Stevens, Jagr)

Probably Hall of Famers: 0?

Sure, Jagr has longevity, but at his peak he was definitely the most dominant offensive force in the sport. From 1994 to 2001, he was a five-time Hart Trophy finalist. Although he only won one MVP, he led the NHL in scoring five times in that span.

Martyniuk had a nine-year pro career, but the goaltender never played an NHL game.

number 6

Most games: Phil Housley (1,495)

Fewest Games (Retired): Bob Currier (0)

Over 1,000 games: 11

Most Goals: Vincent Damphousse (432)

Most Points: Paul Coffey (1,531)

Hall of Fame: 4 (Doug Wilson, Coffey, Housley, Peter Forsberg)

Probably Hall of Famers: 0?

Coffey was the most dominant offensive defenseman in NHL history on this side of Orr.

Not much can be found about the 1969 Draft pick Currier, but there is this telling quote from legendary Philadelphia Flyers owner Ed Snider, about GM Bud Poile going against his entire scouting crew to select Currier: No one could believe we brought Currier.

That is usually not a good sign!