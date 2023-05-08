Sports
Best, worst shark lottery scenarios
The Draft lottery is almost here!
At 5 p.m. PT on Monday, we’ll find out where the San Jose Sharks pick, No. 1 through 6.
The San Jose Sharks have a 9.5 percent chance of winning the first overall pick, according to Tankathon, 9.5 at number 2, 0.3 at number 3, 15.4 at number four, 44.6 at number 5 and 20.8 at number 6.
For fun, I was curious about the best and worst-case scenarios for each roster, Nos. 1 through 6. What does it mean, for example, who is the best first pick in NHL history? The worst? And so forth.
This spans 54 years, since 1969, the first modern NHL Draft.
From a Mario Lemieux to a Nail Yakupov, there is a wide variety of outcomes for the San Jose Sharks.
No. 1
Most games: Joe Thornton (1,714)
Fewest Games (retired): Gord Kluzak (299)
Over 1,000 games: 21 players
Most goals: Alex Ovechkin (822)
Most Points: Mario Lemieux (1,723)
Hall of Fame: 8 (Gilbert Perreault, Guy Lafleur, Denis Potvin, Dale Hawerchuk, Lemieux, Mike Modano, Mats Sundin, Eric Lindros)
Likely Hall of Famers: 7 (Thornton, Marc-Andre Fleury, Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Steven Stamkos, Connor McDavid)
By probably Hall of Famer, I’m saying if this player retired today would he be inducted into the Hall of Fame?
Predictably, for the best case scenario here, there are a lot of great choices. But I’m going for Lemieux, the only player on this list who could threaten for all-time best against the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr and Gordie Howe.
The worst case? Kluzak was on his way to a solid NHL career before knee injuries derailed him. So I’m going to say Nail Yakupov, an alleged goalscorer who never topped 17 in a six-year season in the league.
No. 2
Most games: Patrick Marleau (1,779)
Fewest games (retired): Dave Chyzowski (126)
Over 1,000 games: 17
Most Goals: Marcel Dionne (731)
Most Points: Dionne (1,771)
Hall of Fame: 4 (Dionne, Brendan Shanahan, Chris Pronger, Daniel Sedin)
Likely Hall of Famers: 4 (Marleau, Evgeni Malkin, Drew Doughty, Victor Hedman)
I choose Pronger over Dionne for best case scenario. Both were the very best players on playoff teams, but I like the elite defenseman who led three different teams to the Stanley Cup Finals.
Chyzowski had a thumping shot, but the winger couldn’t do much with it at the NHL level, scoring just 15 goals in splits of six seasons.
number 3
Most games: Glen Wesley (1,457)
Fewest games (retired): Neil Brady (89)
Over 1,000 games: 16
Most Goals: Denis Savard (473)
Most Points: Savard (1,338)
Hall of Fame: 4 (Savard, Pat LaFontaine, Scott Niedermayer, Henrik Sedin)
Likely Hall of Famers: 1 (Jonathan Toews)
I choose four-time Stanley Cup winner Niedermayer as my best case scenario. Toews and Leon Draisaitl are also interesting arguments in this space.
Meanwhile, Brady was a skilled centerman who lacked speed, with only 31 points in 89 games. This is from 1989 to 1994, of course a high scoring period.
number 4
Most games: Ron Francis (1,731)
Fewest Games (retired): Alexander Volchkov (3)
Over 1,000 games: 11
Most Goals: Mike Gartner (708)
Most Points: Francis (1,798)
Hall of Famers: 9 (Steve Shutt, Lanny McDonald, Clark Gillies, Gartner, Larry Murphy, Francis, Steve Yzerman, Paul Kariya, Roberto Luongo)
Probably Hall of Famers: 0?
During his 22-year career, Steve Yzerman was everything to the Detroit Red Wings: Dominant Offensive Power. Selke Trophy winner. Three-time Stanley Cup winner. So while it’s an extensive list of Hall of Famers, I’m tabbing Stevie Y.
Not surprisingly, the arguably worst No. 4 pick ever came from the arguably worst first round ever. Volchkov, of the 1996 Draft, couldn’t even make it in Russia’s first division field hockey and played most of his career in Belarus.
number 5
Most games: Jaromir Jagr (1,733)
Fewest games (retired): Ray Martyniuk (0)
Over 1,000 games: 10
Most Goals: Jagr (766)
Most Points: Jagr (1,921)
Hall of Fame: 2 (Scott Stevens, Jagr)
Probably Hall of Famers: 0?
Sure, Jagr has longevity, but at his peak he was definitely the most dominant offensive force in the sport. From 1994 to 2001, he was a five-time Hart Trophy finalist. Although he only won one MVP, he led the NHL in scoring five times in that span.
Martyniuk had a nine-year pro career, but the goaltender never played an NHL game.
number 6
Most games: Phil Housley (1,495)
Fewest Games (Retired): Bob Currier (0)
Over 1,000 games: 11
Most Goals: Vincent Damphousse (432)
Most Points: Paul Coffey (1,531)
Hall of Fame: 4 (Doug Wilson, Coffey, Housley, Peter Forsberg)
Probably Hall of Famers: 0?
Coffey was the most dominant offensive defenseman in NHL history on this side of Orr.
Not much can be found about the 1969 Draft pick Currier, but there is this telling quote from legendary Philadelphia Flyers owner Ed Snider, about GM Bud Poile going against his entire scouting crew to select Currier: No one could believe we brought Currier.
That is usually not a good sign!
Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
|
Sources
2/ https://sanjosehockeynow.com/san-jose-sharks-bedard-lemieux-yakupov-draft-lottery/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Best, worst shark lottery scenarios
- Summer Fashion Essentials: Style Tips to Stay Cool and Chic This Hot Season | fashion trends
- Google Leverages AI Capabilities To Make Search Experiences Easier And More Personal
- Ecuador, Peru: 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits central and southern Ecuador and northern Peru at 20:51 on May 7
- Allegations against army: PTI hits back at PM Zardari for criticizing Imran Khan
- Towards a New American-Chinese Modus Vivendi in Southeast Asia
- Bitcoin could soon be adopted by more LATAM countries
- Turkish opposition denounces the fairness of the vote under Erdogan
- Increasing innovation in digital payments to enhance transparency: Jokowi
- Bollywood actresses and their degrees
- Terriers 3rd at state tennis tournament | Sport
- What should I wear for my graduation?