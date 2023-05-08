Higher value, vital world ranking points at stake in Slovenia





The first factor 40 tournament of the year, the highest weighting for points in the world rankings at an Open International Para tournament, Paris 2024 very much in mind, those with the highest aspirations are present in Slovenia. An entry of over 400 players will take part in Lasko, the five-day tournament starting on Tuesday, September 9e Be able to Reigning Paralympics and world champions will put their skills to use; in men’s singles Frenchman Fabien Lamirault (class 2), German Valentin Baus (class 5) and Belgian Laurens Devos (class 9) all compete, as in women’s singles Ukraine’s Maryna Lytovchenko (class 6). In addition, another 10 names that have won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games can be added to the list. In the men’s singles, the China’s Feng Panfeng (class 3), Yan Shuo (class 7) and Zhao Shuai (class 8) compete together with the turkeys Adullah Ozturk (class 4) and the Hungarians Peter Palos (class 11). Similarly, in women’s singles, the Chinese names Liu Jing (Class 2), Xue Juan (Class 3), Zhou Ying (Class 4), Zhang Bian (Class 5), and Mao Jingdian (Class 8) all appear on the entry. Lasko Enrollment List. In addition, being present in Lasko, the names of seven men and nine women can be added to the list of reigning world champions. South Korea’s Nam Kiwon (class 1), Kim Junggil (class 2) and Kim Gitae (class 11) will be in the men’s singles events, as will Germany’s Thomas Schmidberger (class 3), Italy’s Matteo Parenzan (class 6 ), Great Brit Will Bayley (7th grade) and Ukrainian Viktor Didukh (8th grade). A very comprehensive list, in fact only one female player who won gold at the 2022 Para World Championships in Andalusia will not be present in Lasko; the only absentee is Yan Qian from Australia (grade 10). In addition to Maryna Lytovchenko, Poland’s Dorota Buclaw (Class 1), Italy’s Giada Rossi (Class 2), Korea Republics Yoon Jiyu (Class 3) and Thailands Wijittra Jaion (Class 4), as well as France’s Alexandra Saint-Pierre (Class 5) will participate in the wheelchair events. Meanwhile, in the standing categories, turkeys Kubra Korkut (class 7) and Hungarian Alexa Svitacs (class 9) compete alongside French duo Thu Kamkasomphu (class 8) and Lea Ferney (class 11). In addition, Fabien Lamirault, Feng Panfeng and Zhao Shuai from the elite names of duty in Lasko all hit gold at the recent Montenegro Para Open in Podgorica, as did Liu Jing and Mao Jingdian in the women’s singles. Players in shape, there are more who want to repeat their success in Podgorica. In men’s singles Slovakia Boris Travincek (class 4), China Liu Fu (class 5), Chiles Ignacio Torres (class 6) and Montenegro Filip Radowski (class 10), as well as the Japanese Katsuyoshi Yagi (class 7) and Koyo Iwabushi (class 9), compete in Slovenia. The winners in Montenegro, the Croatian Andela Muzinic (class 3), as well as the Chinese trio consisting of Zhang Bian (class 5), Xiong Guiyan (class 9) and Zhao Xiaojing (class 10), also practice their skills. The game begins with the Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles events.

