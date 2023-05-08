Cricket-encouraged New Zealand leaves Pakistan on a high





(Reuters) A whirlwind white ball tour of Pakistan with little on the line proved an unexpected boon for a depleted New Zealand side as fringe players stepped up in the absence of the team’s Indian Premier League A-listers. The Black Caps, captained by Tom Latham, secured a 47-run consolation victory in the fifth and final One Day International in Karachi on Sunday to avoid a series whitewash and knock Pakistan off their world number one ranking in the format. The 4-1 result was a true reflection of the gap between the hosts at full strength and a New Zealand side lacking the services of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and other top players. Still, the Black Caps staff will be encouraged by the determination of a group that held Babar Azam’s side to a 2-2 draw in the T20 series and took a few blows in the ODI component ahead of the World Cup in India in October November. It was nice to probably not put in a complete performance, but to cross the line and leave with a smile on our faces, said rookie paceman Henry Shipley. It was a pretty tough place to get here and bowl. We learned a lot in the process. Shipley, who made his T20 International debut last month, is one of the few Kiwi players to leave Pakistan with an elevated position after a miserly 3-34 in the final ODI to be named Player of the Match. Mark Chapman did not hurt his hopes of breaking into New Zealand’s World Cup squad by breaking 290 runs in a record five match run in the T20 format. Chapman’s fellow all-rounder Cole McConchie shone in a losing cause with an unbeaten half century on his ODI debut in the third match of the series in Karachi. Opener Will Young also finished on a high, leaving his poor T20 form to book the ODI series with half-centuries in Rawalpindi and Karachi against a world-class attack. It’s great to come here and compete, Shipley said. We come away with a lot of knowledge and skills that will hopefully come in handy in the future. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Peter Rutherford)

