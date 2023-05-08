Alabama Football: Youth Reinforce the Trenches





Alabama Football has made it clear that it plans to return to its roots this offseason. Under offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and offensive line coach Eric Wolford, the Crimson Tide looks set to improve the lines of scrimmage and restore run play. While veterans like JC Latham, Seth McLaughlin and Darrian Dalcourt will lead the way on the offensive line, and seniors Justin Eboigbe and Time Smith will lead the offense on the defensive line, both units are experiencing something of a youth movement. A collection of young players has helped revitalize the lines with the talent and attitude the Alabama Football program is built on. sophomore Tyler Booker has the potential to become a road grader on the domestic offensive line and joins Latham as a co-product of IMG Academy. He saw rotating shots last season and the Alabama game was often better when he was on the field. Booker also started at guard in Bama’s Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State, gaining valuable big-game experience. 2023 should be a breakout year for Tyler Booker. Red shirt freshman Elijah Pritchett was highly regarded coming out of high school, but missed most of the 2022 season due to injury. He is healthy again and gets a chance to make an impetus for a starting position. Going into the A-Day game, Pritchett still seemed to be adjusting to the pace of the game, but he has time to make the necessary improvements before the season kicks off. Real freshmen Lady Proctor appears to be a plug-and-play type of talent, and is likely to show up on offensive guard or offensive tackle. A five-star recruit, Proctor is a colossal presence that seems to fit the very identity Alabama Football is trying to recreate. On the defensive, sophomore Jaheim Oatis had a great year as a true freshman in 2022. As a full-time starter in 2023, it’s time for Oatis to develop consistency in his performance and establish himself as one of the best defensive linemen in college football. Real freshmen James Smith was the top ranked player in the state of Alabama in the class of 2023 and joins Oatis on the domestic defense line. Like Oatis, he appears to be ahead of schedule in his development and could be ready to contribute early in his freshman season. The Alabama defensive line has many older deeps that will try to hold off Smith to keep their positions. Alabama Football is trying to get back to competing for the national championship, and it all starts in the trenches.

